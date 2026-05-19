Business News | Delhi's Power Demand Hits New High of 7,776 MW as Heatwave Pushes Grid to Early Peak

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Delhi's peak power demand touched 7,776 MW at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, the highest recorded so far in 2026, according to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data.

The record comes just a day after the capital logged 7,542 MW in the afternoon on Monday, which then climbed further to 7,600 MW during the night. BSES discoms reported they successfully met 3,492 MW and 1,683 MW in their respective areas, even as temperatures hovered around 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | How Brain-guided Hearing Aids May One Day Help Users.

The 2026 summer is rewriting Delhi's electricity calendar. For the first time ever, the city crossed the 7,000 MW mark in April, hitting 7,078 MW at 3:30 PM on April 27, 2026. In comparison, the 7,000 MW level was reached only in May during both 2024 and 2025. The early breach underscores how an intense heatwave and sustained high temperatures are accelerating demand patterns that traditionally peak in June-July.

Delhi's all-time high remains 8,656 MW, recorded on June 19, 2024. Last year, the highest peak was 8,442 MW on June 12. This year, officials estimate the peak could cross 9,000 MW for the first time. DISCOM say the surge is driven primarily by air conditioners, coolers and refrigeration as maximum temperatures settle several degrees above normal.

Also Read | ‘Overacting ke 50 Paise Katenge’ Bangladesh Players Troll Mohammad Rizwan With Bollywood One-Liner in Sylhet Test (Watch Video).

Nationally, the trend is similar. India's peak power demand hit a record 256.11 GW on Saturday, April 25, 2026, amid severe heatwave conditions. At that time, solar contributed about 57 GW, or 22% of total generation, highlighting the growing role of renewables during daytime peaks. The power ministry has projected a national peak of 271 GW this year.

To handle the spike, BSES discoms said around 2,670 MW of green power will support supply this summer, including 840 MW of solar, 572 MW of hydro, and 500 MW of wind. Tata Power Delhi Distribution met its highest demand of 2,030 MW so far this season on Monday. Long-term PPAs, banking arrangements with other states, and AI-based demand forecasting are being deployed to avoid outages.

Delhi's demand trajectory shows a steady climb: it first crossed 7,000 MW in July 2018, reached 8,000 MW for the first time in 2023, and set the 8,656 MW record in 2024. With May and June still ahead, power planners warn 2026 could be one of the most energy-intensive summers on record. The capital's transmission network is being upgraded, with plans to ramp capacity to 24,000 MVA by 2029 against a projected peak of 11,000 MVA.

As heatwaves start earlier and last longer, both Delhi and the national grid are leaning on a mix of flexible coal, hydropower, and fast-scaling renewables to keep up. For now, SLDC data shows demand was met without shortage, but the margin for error is shrinking as peaks arrive weeks ahead of schedule. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)