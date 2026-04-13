Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13: As part of its ongoing investment promotion efforts and in the lead-up to the flagship Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, organized the Destination Tripura - Investors' Roadshow in Bengaluru on 10th April 2026 at Hotel ITC Windsor.

Also Read | Microsoft Outlook Lite App for Android To Shut Down on May 25, Company Urges Users To Migrate to Standard Outlook Mobile App.

The Bengaluru Roadshow was held as a focused outreach initiative to engage industry leaders, investors, start-ups, and institutional stakeholders from southern India. The programme presented an overview of Tripura's industrial ecosystem, recent infrastructure developments, policy initiatives, and sector-specific investment opportunities, with a strong emphasis on investment facilitation and ease of doing business.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, stated that the Government of Tripura is proactively strengthening the Ease of Doing Business framework through policy reforms, procedural simplification, and time-bound approvals. He emphasized that Tripura offers significant untapped potential across emerging and traditional sectors, supported by a skilled talent pool, improving connectivity, and a responsive institutional framework, and encouraged industry participants to explore long-term partnership opportunities with the State.

Also Read | Hyderabad Gay Dating App Gang Modus Operandi: Gang Use Grindr To Trap Victims, Film Act To Blackmail Them; 6 Arrested.

Shri Kiran Gitte further shared a renewed perspective on Tripura's growth narrative, highlighting that the State has emerged as one of the fast-growing economies in the North Eastern region, with GDP performance that compares favourably with other North Eastern States. He noted that sustained public investment, improved governance outcomes, and a growing focus on private sector participation are reshaping perceptions about Tripura's economic potential.

Highlighting Tripura's strategic location, Shri Gitte underscored the State's strengthening economic and trade-related engagement with Bangladesh, which is enhancing regional connectivity and access to international markets. He noted that this positioning is creating fresh opportunities across logistics, value-added manufacturing, services, and cross-border trade-linked industries.

Providing a detailed sectoral overview, Dr. Deepak Kumar, IAS, Director, Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, outlined investment opportunities across priority sectors including IT and Digital Services, Electronics and Technology-enabled Manufacturing, Education and Skill Development, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Tourism and Hospitality, Agri and Food Processing, Bamboo, Rubber and Agarwood-based Industries, Renewable Energy, Urban Infrastructure, Real Estate, Handloom and Handicrafts, and Manufacturing and Allied Industries.

Dr. Deepak Kumar elaborated on the State's investor-centric incentive framework, availability of industrial land, identification of suitable project locations, and the end-to-end facilitation support being extended to investors from project conceptualisation through implementation and operationalisation. He emphasized that the Department is committed to ensuring ease of entry, speed of approvals, and continued post-investment handholding.

The programme featured a comprehensive departmental presentation, supported by interactive discussions and one-to-one B2G meetings, during which senior State Government officials engaged with participating investors to understand business interests and clarify policy and procedural aspects.

The Bengaluru Roadshow successfully strengthened Tripura's engagement with the southern India business ecosystem, while reinforcing the State's positioning as an investment-ready, reform-driven, and fast-emerging economy in the North East. The Roadshow that resulted in 44 LoIs/ MoUs worth 2049 crores marks an important step in the build-up to the Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held in Agartala on 14-15 May 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)