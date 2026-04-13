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Six members of a gang have been arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly using a dating application to lure and rob men, police said. The arrests were made within four days of a complaint filed by a victim who reported being abducted, assaulted and robbed of a gold chain on April 6.

The case has drawn attention to a pattern of crimes involving social media platforms, with police warning users to exercise caution while interacting with strangers online. One accused remains absconding, and further investigation is underway. Telangana Shocker: Man Kills Pregnant Wife and 2 Daughters by Drowning Them in Swimming Pool To Marry Minor Relative for Male Heir.

How the Gang Operated: Modus Operandi

According to police, the accused used the dating platform Grindr to contact and build trust with potential victims. After initiating conversations, they would fix meetings at secluded locations. Once the victim arrived, one member would approach and engage them before forcing them into a vehicle.

The victim would then be taken to an isolated area, where other gang members joined in, assaulted the individual, and robbed them of valuables including cash and jewellery. Hyderabad: Woman Injected With HIV-Infected Blood Dies by Suicide.

Gay Dating App Scam: Use of Threats and Blackmail

Investigators said the gang also recorded videos and photographs of victims during these encounters. They allegedly used this material to threaten victims with exposure and extort additional money.

Police believe the group targeted individuals selectively, exploiting the sensitivity and stigma often associated with personal relationships to prevent victims from reporting the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kusuma Karthik, Ram Raja, Bablu Singh, Kandula Sai Teja, Gandla Shravan, and Macharla Pawan Kalyan. Another suspect, Chennakeshavulu Pawan Kalyan, is currently on the run.

Police recovered six mobile phones, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, and a scooter allegedly used in the crimes. Officials said some of the accused have prior criminal records and are from the Warangal region.

The Hyderabad Police said the gang may be linked to similar incidents in other areas and that efforts are ongoing to trace additional victims and apprehend the absconding accused. The police have urged people, especially young users, to remain cautious while using dating apps and social media platforms. Users are advised not to share personal details with strangers or agree to meet in isolated locations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).