PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - INE060X01026), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligenceand ByteSigner, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 FY25.

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2025: How To Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Q3 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 48.15 Cr, YoY growth of 50.61%* EBITDA of Rs 3.44 Cr, YoY growth of 28.56%* Net Profit of Rs 1.82 Cr, YoY growth of 6.19%* EPS of Rs 0.79, YoY growth of 2.60%

Also Read | Acharya Satyendra Das Dies: Ayodhya Ram Temple's Chief Priest Passes Away at 85 After Suffering Brain Stroke.

Q3 FY25 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 42.85 Cr, YoY growth of 38.32%* EBITDA of Rs 3.72 Cr, YoY growth of 44.04%* Net Profit of Rs 2.06 Cr, YoY growth of 24.95%* EPS of Rs 0.95, YoY growth of 26.67%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman, said, "We are pleased with our Q3 FY25 performance, which reflects steady growth, supported by our ongoing expansion and client acquisitions. Our cybersecurity services, key contract wins, and the acquisition of Dhyey Consulting Services have contributed to our progress, enhancing our capabilities in IT solutions.

Securing enterprise contracts from U.S.-based clients and being recognized with the Best MSP Award in the "IT as a Service" category highlight our growing expertise in the industry. Dev Accelerator Limited's (DevX) IPO filing is an important step toward expanding our managed office space business, further broadening our service portfolio.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our cybersecurity solutions, digital transformation services, and cloud offerings to align with evolving market needs, by leveraging AI/ML-driven innovations and strengthening our global presence."

Q3 FY25 Key Business Highlights

* Secured Contracts

Secured Key Enterprise Contracts from USA based Clients

* Expanded Cybersecurity Services

Expanded its cybersecurity services with advanced solutions, including threat management, SOC, and cloud security

* Wins Best MSP Award

Won the Best MSP award in the "IT as a Service" category at the Star Award Nite 2024, hosted by VAR India in New Delhi

* Secured Order

Secured an Rs 84.5 lakh order from Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation

* Received Contracts

Received multiple contracts across industries, including IT infrastructure enhancement, public sector modernization, data analytics for real estate, and digital transformation for a financial consultancy

* Acquires Dhyey Consulting Services

Acquired a 100% stake in Dhyey Consulting Services

* DevX Files for IPO

Dev Accelerator Limited, promoted company of Dev IT, Files Draft Papers for IPO

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)