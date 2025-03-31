VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31: DEV Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT and ITeS company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has secured two significant orders from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated, a Government of India undertaking.

DEV IT has received a significant order of Rs 3.28 Cr for the development, customization, implementation, and maintenance of the IT system for Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited, a Government of Rajasthan undertaking. This initiative is expected to enhance financial inclusion for women in the state by streamlining credit cooperative operations through an advanced software platform. The project is set to be executed over a period of three years.

DEV IT has received another order worth Rs 52 lakh for the development of CM Kisan & Gopal Credit Card Schemes Modules under Cooperative Management System 2.0, Raj Sahakar. This project, also under the Government of Rajasthan's initiative, aims to digitalize and optimize agricultural credit services, benefiting farmers and dairy entrepreneurs. The execution timeline for this project is two years.

These projects reinforce DEV IT's expertise in developing mission-critical IT solutions for government-backed financial and cooperative programs. By securing these high-value contracts, the company strengthens its footprint in the government sector, driving sustained revenue growth and long-term business stability.

Commenting on the order, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said, "We are proud to have secured significant orders from esteemed Rajasthan government institutions. These achievements further strengthen our position as a trusted technology partner for critical government initiatives and expand our footprint in Rajasthan.

These projects align with our commitment to delivering transformative IT solutions that enhance financial inclusion, streamline cooperative credit systems, and support digital governance. By leveraging our expertise, we aim to drive efficiency, transparency, and innovation in public sector IT infrastructure.

This accomplishment reinforces our presence in the government sector and contributes to our long-term business growth, reaffirming our dedication to empowering institutions with cutting-edge technology solutions."

