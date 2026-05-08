Business News | Devansh Chandra, Neurodiverse Singer, Named Global Ambassador at Abu Dhabi's IV International Autism Conference 2026; Art for Autism Marks 7 Years

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India]/ Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 8: The IV International Autism Conference, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, concluded with a strong global call to move autism care beyond diagnosis and toward integrated ecosystems that promote inclusion, dignity, and economic independence.

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At the heart of this global dialogue was Art for Autism, a social initiative by VEFA Lifesciences, which marked seven years of impactful work in identifying, nurturing, and promoting the unique talents of neurodiverse children. Guided by the belief that every child has a unique talent, the initiative has enabled hundreds of children to express themselves through art and creativity while building pathways toward confidence, livelihood, and long-term independence.

A major highlight of the conference was the Art for Autism exhibition, which showcased paintings created by 28 neurodiverse artists. The exhibition drew significant attention from global delegates, policymakers, and clinicians, with the artworks widely appreciated for their creativity, emotional depth, and powerful storytelling--reflecting resilience, individuality, and untapped potential.

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In a key outcome of the conference, a global awareness campaign titled "Smile... Your Smile is Enough to Make Them Happy" was launched under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Suhail. The Smile campaign represents a progressive shift from awareness to action, aiming to drive meaningful societal behavior change by encouraging empathy, inclusion, and acceptance across communities worldwide. The initiative seeks to build a global movement that recognizes neurodiversity as a strength and fosters inclusive environments for individuals and families.

Art for Autism's association with the Smile campaign marks a significant step in expanding its global reach and strengthening its mission to create ecosystems that enable dignity, empowerment, and economic opportunity for neurodiverse individuals.

One of the most inspiring moments of the conference was the introduction of Devansh Chandra, a neurodiverse young music prodigy whose performance captivated a global audience. His journey stands as a powerful testament to what is possible when talent is nurtured with belief, support, and opportunity.

In recognition of his inspiring impact, Devansh Chandra was named Global Ambassador of the Smile global awareness campaign. In this role, he will champion a message of hope, positivity, and inclusion--connecting communities across India, the UAE, and globally, and inspiring families to recognize and nurture the unique potential within every child.

Speaking on the occasion, Diptiman Tripathy, Managing Director of VEFA Lifesciences, said:"Every child deserves the opportunity to be seen beyond their diagnosis. Through Art for Autism, we are committed to identifying each child's strength and creating platforms that enable them to grow, contribute, and achieve economic freedom. This is not just an initiative--it is a movement."

The conference underscored a growing global consensus that autism care must evolve beyond diagnosis into integrated ecosystems that combine early intervention, education, skill development, and livelihood opportunities. Art for Autism's participation highlighted India's emerging role in shaping this global neurodiversity movement.

This milestone is not just a celebration--it represents the beginning of a larger movement that challenges perceptions, breaks barriers, and redefines how society views neurodiversity.

Every child deserves a life of dignity, opportunity, and limitless possibility. www.vefalife.com

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