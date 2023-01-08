New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The flagship initiative of the agriculture ministry called e-NAM has won the Platinum Award in the Digital Empowerment of Citizens Category in Digital India Awards 2022.

Digital India Awards (DIA) has been instituted by MeitY, under the aegis of National Portal of India to encourage and honour innovative digital solutions.

The awards were given under seven different categories -- Digital Empowerment of Citizens, Public Digital Platforms, Digital Initiatives in Collaboration with Start-ups, Digital Initiative for ease of doing business, Data sharing and use for socioeconomic development, Digital Initiatives at the Grassroots level, Best Web and Mobile initiatives. Platinum, Gold and Silver awards have been given to the winning teams under different categories.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Digital India Awards, 2022 to N Vijaya Lakshmi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communications here on Saturday.

e-NAM or Electronic National Agriculture Market is a digital platform integrating agricultural mandis (APMCs) across states and UTs to facilitate online trading of over 200 agriculture and horticulture commodities to enable farmers to realize better remunerative prices.

e-NAM is catalyzing the digital transformation of mandi operations and e-trading of agricultural commodities.

At the end of 2022, more than 1.74 crore farmers and 2.39 lakh traders have been registered on the e-NAM portal. A total trade consisting of 69 million metric tonnes of worth Rs 2.42 lakh crore has been recorded on the e-NAM platform, the agriculture ministry said in a release.

e-NAM also provides mandi prices within 100-km radius along with a route map, among others. (ANI)

