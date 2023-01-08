Yash is one of the finest actors of Kannada Cinema. The actor, who rings in his 37th birthday today, has a huge fan base across the globe. He has appeared in some of the hit films and even done few television shows. It was in the early 2000s when Yash began his acting career by doing TV shows and his big screen debut happened in 2007. However, it was in 2013 when he had shot to fame for his role in the film Googly. Yash has earned audiences respect for his works and also for his humble nature. Yash Birthday: From Modalasala To KGF, 5 Blockbusters Of The Kannada Superstar That Are A Must Watch.

Yash is one of the highest-paid actors of Kannada Cinema. However, he has no air of stardom. On the occasion of the KGF star’s birthday today, let’s take a look at some of the lesser–known facts about him.

Birth Name – You’d be amazed to know that Yash was given two names, Naveen (legally) and Yashwanth (given by the maternal side). Before starting his acting career, he was advised to adopt a stage name and he shortened Yashwanth to Yash.

Television Debut – Yash made his small screen debut in the year 2004. He appeared in serials such as Uttarayana, Nanda Gokula, Male Billu, Preeti Illada Mele among others.

Sandalwood Debut – Yash debuted in 2007 by playing a supporting role in the film Jambada Hudugi. Moggina Manasu, Rocky, Modalasala, Jaanu, Googly, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 are the other films he starred in.

A Singer – Apart from displaying brilliant performances, Yash even crooned two songs – “Annthamma” from Mr and Mrs Ramachari and “Annange Love” from Masterpiece.

Ladylove – Yash met Radhika Pandit on the sets of the tele-serial Nanda Gokula in 2007. They had remained tight-lipped about their relationship for over a long time and August 2016 the couple exchanged rings and in the same year in December they tied the knot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2023 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).