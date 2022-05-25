New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI/GPRC): The song recording of the emotional and heart breaking Hindi video album Ek Ladki Starring Aman Verma, gorgeous actress Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah held at Krishna Studio Mumbai under the banner of Filmy Clap Production house.

The beautiful lyrics were penned and directed by Bollywood's very talented Director Sajan Agarwal. The song composed by Sumit Saha and sung by Singer Rishabh Giri. It's being produced by Guruji Kailash Raigar.

Director Sajan Agrawal recorded his second song after Maa O Maa which marks the comeback of Mandakini in Bollywood. Director Sajan Agarwal is introducing Ruchi Gujjar through this video. Aman Verma Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah will groove on Director Sajan Agarwal tune.

Ruchi Gujjar, Aman Verma and Jubin Shah will be seen in love triangle story. The song will be shot at beautiful location in Mumbai. Before the end of year 2022 audience will get fabulous treat of this most heart breaks and emotional Bollywood Song which is conceptualized by Sajan Agarwal.

It clearly indicates that Ruchi Gujjar and Jubin Shah are rising stars in Bollywood.

