New Delhi, May 25 : Mark Zuckerberg's Meta (formerly Facebook) on Wednesday announced a partnership with VC fund Kalaari Capital to upskill and scale young, invested businesses in India by providing them with timely business skilling support.

The partnership is a part of Meta's 'VC Brand Incubator Initiative' for the growth of micro, small and medium businesses in the country.

"As part of this initiative, Meta has partnered with India's largest VC funds. We are thrilled to now partner with Kalaari Capital that has been instrumental in the growth journey of many startups," said Ajit Mohan, VP and MD at Meta in India.

Kalaari Capital is an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm based in Bengaluru.

"As startups scale, they need to leverage several tools and platforms like Meta to support their growth," said Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

In the last three years, Meta has tied up with 16 VC funds, including Kalaari Capital, and has successfully skilled and mentored more than 500 small businesses at various stages of their growth journey.

In April, Meta onboarded Sequoia Capital. Other VC firms are Fireside Ventures, Elevation Capital [SAIF Partners], DSG Consumer Partners, Matrix Partners, Anthill Ventures and Stellaris Ventures, to name a few.

With Kalaari Capital, Meta said it is going to have several young, invested businesses from emerging sectors such as ed-tech, social commerce, gaming, and fin-tech, among others participate in the initiative.

