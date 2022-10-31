New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/ATK): Even with the current cryptocurrency winter and the year coming to an end, investors are looking for an opportunity to invest in lucrative platforms that will produce abundant results. Though crypto projects such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Tezos (XTZ) have gained traction in recent months, the general unfavourable market trend has left investors looking for alternate options.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is one such cryptocurrency, with investors expecting it to overtake other cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Tezos (XTZ) in the next months as it soars. Dogeliens has once again captured the hearts of the crypto community with its USD 10,000 giveaway which is open to all crypto enthusiasts. In this article, we will outline how to take part in its many enticing offers.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme coin, is credited with the largest donation in crypto history. Following the coin's inception in August 2020, the platform burnt 50 per cent of its total token supply to a wallet owned by Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum's creators.

A portion of this massive amount of decentralized money was subsequently donated to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund, representing the largest and most valuable cryptocurrency donation to date. Presently, the value of the contributed tokens exceeds USD 500 million. They were worth significantly more on the day they were donated, with an estimated value of more than USD 900 million.

This amazing move was made to help the people of India, many of whom had been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and were in dire need of assistance. This donation's generosity cannot be emphasized. Instead of keeping the tokens for himself, Buterin took the honourable decision, with the help of Shiba Inu (SHIB), to give them away to assist others.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) charity's efforts do not end there: the platform leverages the wealth it creates to rescue as well as protect Shiba Inu pets.

On the Amazon Smile digital platform, a tool that allows you to donate a part of your Amazon purchases to a charity of your choosing, you can choose the Shiba Inu Rescue Association, which was created by the same team that created Shiba Inu (SHIB). The proceeds from these purchases will go toward funding shelters for Shiba Inus who have lost their owners and preventing these special pups from being abandoned or harmed.

Tezos (XTZ)Tezos (XTZ) is another well-known Metaverse cryptocurrency on the cryptocurrency market. Its upgradeable blockchain technology allows developers to use cutting-edge development tools to create secure and extensible metaverse-based projects.

Its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus and governance approach make it ideal for interacting with metaverse applications such as NFTs, P2E games, dApps, and DeFi protocols.

These benefits have drawn more developers and Metaverse enthusiasts to the Tezos (XTZ) blockchain. NFT P2E games like Dogami and Interpop are among its intriguing Metaverse-enabled concepts. NFT marketplaces like akaSwap and Kalamint, as well as NFT collections like Red Bull Racing NFTs as well as Ubisoft Quartz.

Tezos' native token, XTZ, powers all actions in the Tezos ecosystem. Users connect with the Metaverse as well as dApps with XTZ, pay fees, and safeguard the network through staking. Tezos (XTZ) token holders can also proactively participate in community governance by assessing, proposing, or approving platform updates.

Dogeliens (DOGET)Dogeliens (DOGET) is a metaverse project that takes advantage of the excitement in the non-fungible and metaverse token markets. The Dogeliens (DOGET) platform offers a new addition to the cryptocurrency market by bringing gaming utility to its native cryptocurrency token, with the potential to offer the largest returns.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is creating an interactive shared metaverse that includes a play-to-earn game as well as an online marketplace where users can trade digital assets to customize their non-fungible Dogeliens tokens (NFTs).

The Dogeliens (DOGET) token will serve as the native medium of exchange as well as a store of value in the Dogeliens (DOGET) ecosystem, facilitating commerce between platform users.

Furthermore, holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token will have access to the cryptocurrency learning academy. The Dogeliens (DOGET) academy could provide free fundamental educational materials as well as crypto-learning tools to all members in order to train them.

Finally, the Dogeliens (DOGET) token will be utilized in a charity effort, with 3 per cent of all network transactions gathered and a share distributed to impoverished communities globally. The Dogeliens (DOGET) token is presently available in its ongoing pre-sale, with every purchase receiving a 6 per cent pre-sale bonus.

But what if you could join this rapidly expanding cryptocurrency ecosystem for a low presale price and a chance to win USD 10,000?

Here is the big news: Dogeliens is giving away USD 10,000 right now!

So, no matter where you are in the world, by simply clicking the link, you may win a whopping $10,000. Don't sit back and miss this opportunity. Take action NOW!

