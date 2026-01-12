Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, Chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh participated in the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 held in Rajkot, where he highlighted DPA's commitment towards sustainability, innovation and clean energy, according to a release.

During his visit, the Chairman toured DPA's theme-based pavilion at the conference. The pavilion showcased DPA's journey towards a greener tomorrow, reflecting its focus on sustainability, clean energy initiatives and innovative port-led development.

Also Read | Grok Banned in Malaysia, Indonesia: Countries Become First To Block Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Over Se*ualised Deepfakes Images.

He also delivered a special address during the session titled "Gujarat as an Emerging Shipbuilding Hub" at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region.

In his address, he highlighted Gujarat's growing strengths in shipbuilding, maritime infrastructure and its pivotal role in shaping India's global maritime competitiveness.

Also Read | Birth or Death Not Allowed in Longyearbyen: Know Why Norway’s Town Has These Unique and Mysterious Regulations.

As part of the conference, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green-Kutch NextGen Pvt. Ltd. on Sunday.

The MoU marks a significant step towards promoting community participation in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem at Kandla under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the release said.

The partnership aims to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), generate employment opportunities for youth and accelerate decarbonisation.

Under this initiative, DPA will develop the "Kutch Green Hydrogen Park" with plug-and-play infrastructure. This facility will enable industry partners to set up modular green hydrogen production and storage units, supporting India's Net Zero Vision.

The release also noted that on January 1, DPA Kandla successfully went fully live with all modules of the Enterprise Business System (EBS), marking an important milestone in the port's digital transformation journey.

The implementation of the Enterprise Business System at DPA Kandla is expected to significantly reduce the cost of doing business, improve supply chain visibility and enhance ease of doing business for port users and other stakeholders.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2026 for the Saurashtra-Kutch region was held on January 11 and 12 in Rajkot, with a strong focus on renewable energy, sustainability and future-ready infrastructure.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the two-day conference.

The conference featured structured B2B, B2G and G2G meetings, a vendor meet and a startup felicitation programme. It provided a platform for collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators.

Through VGRC 2026, Gujarat aims to reinforce its integrated approach to energy security, sustainability and industrial competitiveness, while strengthening its role in India's journey towards energy independence and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)