Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Inspiration, wisdom, and celebration marked the morning at Ginger Hotel as the much-awaited book 'BranDent - 32 Pearls of Wisdom' by Dr. Anisha Patel was launched at the prestigious Book Turner Gala Event, organized by Times Applaud. The highlight of the event was the launch by renowned author Chetan Bhagat, adding a touch of literary stardom to the event.

The Book Turner Gala Event, a dream platform for authors, became the perfect stage for Dr. Anisha's debut as an author. The launch was a blend of her passion, perseverance, and vision for transforming dentistry through branding.

About the Book: 'BranDent - 32 Pearls of Wisdom'

Far from a traditional branding manual, 'BranDent - 32 Pearls of Wisdom' is a witty, practical guide to mastering the art of magnetic branding in dentistry. Written by a dentist with over 20 years of experience and a knack for marketing, the book is packed with actionable strategies to help dental practices transform into patient-adored brands.

The book delivers 32 pearls of wisdom, empowering dentists to craft memorable patient experiences, build trust, and redefine the perception of dentistry. Featuring relatable stories and practical tips, it draws from Dr. Anisha's own experiences and contributions from colleagues, mentors, and friends in the dental and business worlds.

A standout feature is the final section, which shares insights from inspiring dental entrepreneurs. Their interviews encourage readers to view branding as a philosophy for enhancing patient care and building stronger community connections.

With its insights , wisdom, and relevance, 'BranDent' promises to be transformative, redefining dentistry one pearl of wisdom at a time.

Chetan Bhagat on the Launch

Speaking at the event, Chetan Bhagat praised Dr. Anisha Patel's unique approach to blending dentistry with branding. "This book is more than a guide; it's a revolution for the dental industry. It's rare to see branding made so relatable and effective, especially in healthcare," he remarked.

Bhagat commended Dr. Anisha's ability to combine clinical expertise with entrepreneurial acumen, making the book a must-read not only for dentists but for professionals across healthcare.

The Author's Vision

Dr. Anisha Patel shared her journey of writing the book and her mission to redefine dentistry through branding. "Dentistry isn't just about fixing teeth; it's about building trust and creating meaningful connections with patients. Branding isn't an afterthought; it's the lifeline of a successful practice," she said.

A graduate of Nair Hospital & Dental College, Dr. Anisha is a trailblazer in dentistry and marketing. She founded India's first Marketing Mastermind and Branding Bootcamp for Doctors and has received accolades like the 'Social Media Dentist of the Year' and the 'Fabulous Marketer Award.' Her career reflects a dedication to innovation and patient care.

"'BranDent' is not just a book; it's a mission to empower dentists globally to attract patients who value their care and expertise. My goal is to make dentistry something to smile about for both practitioners and patients," she added.

Rockstar Dentist : Dr. Anisa Patel's Pearls of Wisdom Hits Major Music Platforms!Dr. Anisa Patel, a trailblazer in dental branding, has officially gone from crafting smiles to dropping beats with the release of Pearls of Wisdom--a motivational Smoothe Mixx single now streaming on all major platforms. Blending dentistry, branding, and music, this EP transforms practice-building insights into catchy, uplifting tunes, redefining the way we think about patient-centered care.

Listen now: smoothemixx.lsnto.me

'BranDent - 32 Pearls of Wisdom' is more than a book--it's a call to action for dentists to take charge of their narratives. Its mix of heartfelt stories, actionable advice, and humor makes it a valuable resource for seasoned practitioners and aspiring dentists alike.

As Dr. Anisha puts it, "This book is for every dentist who wants to do more than just treat teeth--it's for those who want to build a legacy."

Available Now

'BranDent - 32 Pearls of Wisdom' is now available for purchase online and in bookstores. For updates, follow Dr. Anisha Patel on her social media platforms and join the movement to redefine dentistry, one pearl of wisdom at a time.

Prebook your copy here - anisayoursocialdentist.com/32pearlsofwisdom

