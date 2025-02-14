Chhaava, the adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava, released in theatres today, February 14. The period drama directed by Laxman Utekar features Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead, along with Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta and Neil Bhoopalam. Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, this film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Chhaava has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Chhaava’ First Reviews Out! Critics All Praise for Vicky Kaushal’s Career-Defining Performance As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Call Laxman Utekar’s Film ‘Grand, Gritty & Glorious’.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Chhaava’: Music Maestro AR Rahman Describes Vicky Kaushal-Laxman Utekar’s Historical Film As More Than Just a Story, Calls It ‘Roar of a Beating Heart’.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Chhaava’ Movie Below:

Chhaava portrays the legendary journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, highlighting his courage and relentless battle against the Mughals following Shivaji Maharaj’s passing.

