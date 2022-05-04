One of Europes's Most renowned Economist Prof Dr Nina, Director, Director of Department of Economics at The Latvian Acadamy of Sciences and AS Lights Director Gerhald to guide HOPSTEDTER

Hong Kong, May 4 (ANI/PNN): Dr Ashleys Limited, the Hong Kong based pharmaceutical Company today announced the induction of noted & eminent global researchers as advisors to the board of directors. Europes's most renowned Economist Prof Dr Nina Linde, Director of Department of Economics at The Latvian Acadamy of Sciences and AS Lights Director Gerhald Hopstedter will be guiding & advising the Dr Ashleys Limited's Board of Directors in building the company as a strong international pharmaceutical company in its pursuit to its mission to widen its academic excellence.

Announcing the appointment of two seasoned academic researchers as Advisors, {Prof} Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Managing Director of Dr Ashleys Limited said "We are pleased to announce Dr Nina Linde and Gerhald Hopstedter on our Board. We can't wait to see how our highly experienced board members will enlighten us to develop the vision and purpose of building Dr Ashleys in the market by advising on matters of strategic importance, leverage decades of top-tier industry experience, broaden and deepen our relationships, and ensure continued growth and success.

Dr Nina Linde has broad leadership experience in corporate management and academia. She is an international speaker recognized by peers, executives, and students with numerous awards for her innovative leadership and passion for teaching. She inspires students from both business and engineering disciplines in his courses for open innovation, business models, smart cities, scalable smart villages, and business models for emerging economies...

Before joining the academy of Sciences Latvia Dr Linde has been the Advisor to Ministry of education in Latvia, Gerhald Hopstedter is a noted author & research analyst. Dr Satya is the founder chairman of AS Lights and Balticsmagazine, Baltics states most acclaimed research firm engaged in timely, in-depth analysis of companies, industries, markets, and world economies. Gerhald Hopstedter is also the author of many top books Gerhald is most respected & distinguished entrepreneur & known for championing the cause of Citizen's rights & free speech.

Dr Ashleys Limited is a research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical Company, which Contract manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and is in contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). The Company is a market leader in the Antimalarial API segment and is the world's third-largest contract manufacturer of Quinine salts. It also exports its products to more than 60 emerging countries in Africa, Central and South America, and Asia.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)