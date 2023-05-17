Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV): Nitte (Deemed to be University) is proud to announce that two of its eminent scientists, Dr Indrani Karunasagar and Dr Iddya Karunasagar, have been ranked #11 and #13 respectively by Research.com. They are among the top scientists in India, in the field of microbiology. This ranking is based on their research publications, citations, h-index, and i10-index.

Dr Indrani Karunasagar is the Director (Projects & NuTEC) and Coordinator for M.Sc. Marine Biotechnology (sponsored by DBT) at Nitte University Centre for Science Education and Research (NUCSER). She has over 35 years of experience in teaching and research in microbiology, especially aquatic microbiology and biotechnology. She has published more than 200 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and has guided 25 PhD students. She is also the recipient of several national and international awards, including the prestigious Sir C.V. Raman Award for Young Scientists.

Dr Iddya Karunasagar is a Professor Emeritus at NUCSER and a former Assistant Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. With over 40 years of experience in research and development in microbiology, food safety, and aquatic animal health, he has published more than 150 research papers in reputed journals and has mentored 20 PhD students. He has also served as a consultant for several national and international organizations, including WHO, World Bank, ADB, and ICAR.

Nitte University is one of the best universities in Karnataka, India with colleges and schools spread over three campuses offering courses in health sciences, engineering, architecture, management, communication, and humanities. It is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Govt. of India and accredited with 'A+' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Additionally, the University has also been ranked among the Top 100 universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022.

Nitte University offers a two-year M.Sc program in Microbiology at NUCSER, which is designed for students preparing for a career in microbiology by providing them with knowledge and skill enhancement in basic and applied principles. The program includes core courses such as genetics, biochemistry, immunology, and biotechnology, as well as specialized courses such as medical microbiology, industrial microbiology, environmental microbiology, bioinformatics, and biostatistics. The program also includes a one-year research project with full-time research in the final semester which will enable students to gain hands-on experience in applying up-to-date scientific knowledge and develop skills in cutting-edge technologies.

Nitte University congratulates Dr Indrani Karunasagar and Dr Iddya Karunasagar for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the field of microbiology and hopes that their success will inspire students and researchers to pursue excellence in this domain.

For more information about Nitte University and its programs, please visit https://nitte.edu.in/.

