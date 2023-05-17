Jaipur, May 17: The leaders of opposition parties in Rajasthan will have to think not once but ten times before giving speeches in rallies and meetings as they may invite trouble if they use words such as 'Luli-Langdi, Goongi Bahri' and 'Andhi Sarkar' to target the government. Though these words are commonly used to target the government but now use of such words which hurt the sentiments of specially-abled people has been banned in the state of Rajasthan.

Patrika reported that the Rajasthan State Specially Abled Commissioner Court has given instructions to take action in such cases considering the use of these words as derogatory for the specially abled. If these selected words are used by any leader, any public representative or any of the common people, then strict action can be taken against them. Sachin Pilot Warns of Larger Agitation Across Rajasthan if These Three Demands Not Met.

These instructions hold significance as the state is entering into the election mode and big political rallies have already started.

The decision comes after the State Specially Abled Commissioner's Court had received a complaint that former MLA Bhairaram Seol had used words that hurt the specially-abled in a political rally. ‘There is No Enmity in Democracy, Opposition Should be Respected’, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot With PM Narendra Modi on Stage (Watch Video)

The court in its order said “The specially-abled people face many challenges in life. It is regrettable to use such words by the people's representatives.”

For compliance of this order, guidelines have been issued to the Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary, State Election Commission, Specially abled Directorate, all the Collectors and District Superintendents of Police and compliance report has also been sought.

For Specially Abled Directors: Bring awareness, so that the law related to special abilities can be followed.

For the State Election Commission: Review the speeches of public representatives and action should be taken if someone violates the law related to special abilities.

For Political Parties: educate their representatives so that they do not hurt the specially abled by words or conduct.

For Collectors: Try to increase awareness about the law.

For SP: Police stations should be directed that specially abled persons can easily complain about the use of derogatory words and their FIR should be registered easily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).