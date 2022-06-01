New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/SRV): Dr Kaushik Patel took the initiative to bring the Robotic Knee Replacement Technology to Surat to upgrade the surgery technique and ease patients' lives.

The first-ever Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery using the Hand Held Surgical System was performed in Surat, Gujarat.

The Robot used by Dr Kaushik Patel for surgery is the Navio Surgical System. It is one of the best systems for Robotic Knee Replacement Technology. The Navio system gathers measurements of the knee with real-time technology (no C.T scan required) during robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery.

The system then collects the deformity of the joint. These measures combine to create a 3-D representation that is unique to the patient's knee. Surgeons can then use this image to construct a thorough surgical plan and choose the best implant type and size.

The surgery was performed successfully by Dr Kaushik Patel and the results of the surgery were more accurate and precise in comparison to the conventional surgical method. He is an Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement surgeon based in Surat and believes that "Robotic Knee Replacement has more benefits and is a more reliable surgery technique than conventional surgical methods."

Robotic Knee Replacement surgery gives a new life to people with knee problems. Just like in conventional knee replacement it replaces the knee joint. The damaged bone in the knee is removed and replaced with an artificial joint by the surgeon. The only difference is that it is performed with a robotic arm or a handheld robotic device.

Knee replacement surgery has become increasingly popular not just in Surat but across India in elderly arthritic knee patients. However, it has been noted that even with the best orthopaedics, 25 per cent of patients who have had knee replacement surgery do not experience the expected relief after surgery.

Given how advanced implants have gotten, most of the time it is a lapse of judgement that causes the implant to be malaligned and imbalance which is the main reason why patients do not get a natural feeling after TKR. Better alignment and balancing result in less wear of the implant while increasing the implant life. Recent research has demonstrated that using Robotic Knee Replacement surgery eliminates these errors in judgement and leads to great outcomes.

Most people who have had or are anticipating knee replacement surgery are concerned about the duration of the surgery and the implants used, assuming that a good knee implant will provide better comfort and last longer. Choosing a decent knee implant, however, is only half of the story; the precision with which the knee implant is placed is crucial for long-term durability and comfort.

Advanced joint robot systems are known for providing perfect pre-operative planning and work to sub-millimetre precision in the operating room under the supervision of orthopaedic surgeons.

Knee replacement surgery with robotics sounded like a distant dream some years back but is now a reality. Physicians have begun to use robotics during surgery, relying on the precise motions of a machine to assist them with surgery that requires extreme precision, such as knee replacement.

Patients are not aware of the new robotic knee replacement surgery alternatives, and therefore are cautious and concerned about their safety and the risks associated with this procedure. The truth is that patients who choose robotic surgery reap a slew of advantages.

Why choose Robotic Knee Replacement?

When compared to conventional knee replacement, robotic surgery has been found to produce better results. Robotic procedures, according to studies, produce more accurate results. The better the results, the less trauma on the bone and tissue, and robotic aid allow for precision that lowers traumatic areas.

Advantages of Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery:

* Long-term stability

* Better Patient Satisfaction

* Less Pain

* Less Blood Loss & Bone Cuts

* Higher Accuracy

* Faster Recovery

* Better Mobility

* Perfect Knee Alignment

If you are suffering from knee pain, are unable to walk properly and cannot live your normal lifestyle, you can opt for Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery with Dr Kaushik Patel for a precise knee replacement surgery to get optimum results.

