Business News | Drifting Through Life? This New Book Delivers a Wake-Up Call for Ambitious Leaders From All Walks Of Life

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Not all struggles in life are loud and visible. There are some that settle in very quietly. The days remain full. However, there is a lingering feeling that something is missing. Work is carried on, duties are fulfilled, but it feels like the purpose is lost.

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In his first book, From Drift to Discipline, Rahul Gupte touches upon this delicate yet strong fact.

The book is fundamentally about rediscovering purposeful living. It discusses the concept of drift, which is the state of individuals starting to act on autopilot, reacting rather than making a conscious decision on how they live and behave. In the long run, this results in a discrepancy between potential and performance.

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The book provides a distinct transition. From going about life in an unconscious existence to walking toward conscious action. From being in a confused state of perplexity to understanding. From inconsistency to structure.

In contrast to most books in this genre, From Drift to Discipline is not based on motivation or quick solutions. It is concerned with sustainable change by means of simple and repeatable practices. Gupte urges readers to stop, think, and do what rings true. It is not about the consumption of ideas, but their implementation.

The book is inspired by years of observation. Gupte observed a pattern through his work with leaders, teams, and individuals. Skilled and motivated individuals were not failing because of ignorance, but because of minor, unrecognized discrepancies in everyday decisions. This understanding formed the basis of the book.

Rahul Gupte brings over 27 years of leadership experience and currently works as a leadership coach and facilitator. His work is aimed at assisting people and organizations to shift their reactive functioning to intentional performance. According to the principles in the book, he has also developed the Leadership Reset Workshop, which targets leaders and aspiring leaders in the corporate world to develop clarity, accountability, and sustainable high-performance habits, many of which continue to evolve through his ongoing work and platforms such as www.rahulgupte.com.

Although based on professional experience, the book is much more than a book about corporate life. Its concepts apply to anyone who wants to be clearer, more balanced, and directed, irrespective of age or background. The values are easy to understand, practical, and applicable in daily life.

The book has a reflective and grounded tone. It does not urge radical change, but promotes gradual, consistent improvement. It encourages readers to take their time, look at their patterns, and own their appearance every day.

Published by FanatiXx Publication, From Drift to Discipline by Rahul Gupte is not a quick solution. It is a practical guide for those willing to move from passive living to conscious action. Because when drift becomes a habit, life loses direction. And when discipline is understood as a form of self-care, it becomes the way back.

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