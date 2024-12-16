NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 16: Experience the remarkable journey of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate that has become a household name synonymous with trust, quality, and innovation in India, on Discovery Channel.

This captivating documentary chronicles the Group's evolution from a humble shop established in 1929 by Dharampal Ji in the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk, to one of India's most iconic and diversified conglomerates. Viewers witness Dharampal Ji's unwavering resilience in the face of challenges, including a devastating fire, which laid the foundation for this extraordinary success story. Narrated by Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of DS Group, it takes viewers on a nostalgic journey, sharing captivating anecdotes from the era of Dharampalji and Satyapalji, while offering a peek into the one-of-a-kind corporate museum, state of the art factory while unravelling the inspiring stories behind each iconic brand.

DS Group's journey is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles are some of the iconic brands, the Group proudly shelters today. These products showcase the group's commitment to excellence, blending traditional values with modern innovation to meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers.

The documentary goes beyond business achievements, highlighting DS Group's significant contributions towards a better tomorrow. Their unwavering focus on sustainability is reflected in initiatives like water conservation, sustainable farming practices, and education programs, underlining their deep commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Under the visionary leadership of Satyapal Ji and the next generation, DS Group has successfully expanded its global footprint, balancing its rich heritage with a forward-looking approach. This inspiring story of perseverance, innovation, and unwavering commitment serves as a testament to how a small beginning can lead to extraordinary success, leaving a lasting impression across industries and communities worldwide.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

For more details, please visit www.dsgroup.com.

