It took five episodes, but Bollywood legend and National Award-winning actress Tabu has finally made her entry in Dune: Prophecy. Perhaps in response to fans eagerly anticipating her arrival, Episode 5 even opens with Tabu's character, Sister Francesca, landing on planet Kaitain and making her way to the palace of Javicco Corrino. Thankfully, the episode gives her several key moments, including a kiss scene with her co-star Mark Strong. ‘Dune Prophecy’: Where Is Tabu? After Missing Out on Four Episodes, Actress All Set To Appear in Episode 5 of HBO Original Series.

Tabu portrays Sister Francesca, a member of the Sisterhood and a close associate of Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (played by Emily Watson). Although Tabu only makes her on-screen debut in Episode 5, her character is introduced much earlier in the series right from the beginning, with Bridgerton Season 2 actress Charithra Chandran playing a younger version of Francesca in her early twenties. This creates a minor inconsistency, as Chandran speaks with a British accent, while Tabu has a subtle Indian lilt to her voice.

Stills of Tabu From 'Dune Prophecy

In the fifth episode titled 'In Blood, Truth', the older Sister Francesca arrives at Javicco Corrino's (Mark Strong) palace under the guise of a personal visit. However, it is teases that that her presence may be tied to Valya Harkonnen’s larger plan to regain control of the Empire. We learn that Francesca and Javicco were once lovers, and Constantine (Josh Heuston) is their son. Francesca claims her visit is for Constantine, who is struggling to gain his father’s favour. She urges Javicco to recognise and appreciate their son more, leading to an emotional moment where the former lovers share an intimate kiss. Tabu Birthday Special: Did You Know the Actress Made a Blink-and-Miss Appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’?

Stills of Tabu From 'Dune Prophecy

However, Francesca ends the kiss, asserting that she doesn’t want to come between Javicco and his wife, Empress Natalya (Jodhi May). Despite this, the episode ends with the two sharing another intimate embrace.

BTW, isn't Tabu looking gorgeous here?

Stills of Tabu From 'Dune Prophecy

Francesca also encourages Constantine to understand his father better and work harder to gain his approval. This advice ultimately leads him to betray Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason) after he stumbles upon Keiran’s failed attempt to undermine House Corrino.

Watch Preview of 'Dune Prophecy' Episode 6:

The promo for Episode 6, the season finale of Dune: Prophecy, confirms that Tabu’s character will play a pivotal role in the concluding chapter. The series, set 10,000 years before the events of the main Dune films, is based on the novels of the same name and provides a rich prequel to the iconic saga.

