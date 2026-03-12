PNN

New Delhi [India], March 12: In today's fast-moving world, food has become more confusing than ever before. Social media is filled with trending diets, quick weight-loss hacks, and conflicting nutrition advice. While these trends promise rapid results, they often leave people feeling overwhelmed and unsure about what truly qualifies as healthy eating.

Also Read | Hari Murali, Former Malayalam Child Actor Best Known for Role in Dileep's 'Rasikan', Found Dead at His Payyanur Home at 26.

As a result, many individuals struggle with issues such as weight imbalance, poor digestion, fatigue, low immunity, and lifestyle-related health conditions. In the middle of this growing confusion, Dt Priyanka Jaiswal, a passionate nutritionist and dietetics expert, is helping people rediscover the real meaning of nutrition.

Through her practical and science-based approach, she is guiding individuals to develop a healthier and more sustainable relationship with food. Her philosophy is simple yet powerful: nutrition should be easy to understand, affordable, and accessible to everyone.

Also Read | From Aamir Khan's Bhuvan to Rancho: Know Which Bollywood Characters Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assigned to PM Modi and Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

According to Dt Priyanka, healthy eating does not require extreme diets, expensive supplements, or starvation-based weight-loss plans. Instead, long-term health comes from balance, awareness, and consistency in everyday food choices.

Bridging the Gap in Nutrition AwarenessDt Priyanka Jaiswal chose the field of nutrition and dietetics after recognizing a major problem in modern healthcare the lack of accurate nutrition awareness.

Many health issues today are not caused by a shortage of food, but by a lack of proper understanding of what our bodies actually need. Despite India being rich in traditional and nutritious foods, lifestyle disorders and nutritional deficiencies continue to rise.

One of the biggest reasons behind this problem is misinformation. Online platforms are flooded with conflicting advice, making it difficult for people to know which diet plans are safe or effective.

Recognizing this challenge early in her journey, Dt Priyanka made it her mission to simplify nutrition education. Her goal is to help people understand how everyday foods can improve energy levels, support digestion, strengthen immunity, and help maintain a balanced body weight.

Through clear and practical guidance, she empowers individuals to make better food choices without feeling restricted or confused.

Practical Nutrition That Fits Everyday Life

What truly sets Dt Priyanka Jaiswal apart is her focus on realistic and sustainable nutrition planning. Instead of recommending complicated diets, she encourages people to follow simple habits that easily fit into daily routines.

Her nutrition guidance focuses on:

* Using natural foods commonly available in Indian kitchens* Creating a balanced diet with the right nutrients* Practicing portion control and mindful eating* Understanding how food affects metabolism, digestion, immunity, and energy levels

Her approach moves away from quick-fix diet culture and instead promotes long-term lifestyle changes that people can maintain for years.

She also encourages the consumption of natural and organic foods whenever possible, emphasizing that food should nourish the body rather than create fear or guilt. When individuals learn to eat with balance and awareness, the body naturally responds with better energy, improved health, and overall well-being.

Breaking Nutrition Myths in the Digital AgeOne of the biggest challenges in modern nutrition is the spread of diet myths and misleading health advice.

From extreme calorie restrictions to fear-based food rules, many online trends promote unhealthy relationships with food. Crash diets and unrealistic transformation promises often harm both physical health and mental well-being.

Dt Priyanka Jaiswal actively works to address these misconceptions through science-backed nutrition education.

She teaches individuals that healthy eating is not about eliminating entire food groups or chasing unrealistic body goals. Instead, sustainable health comes from balanced meals, consistent habits, and listening to the body's needs.

By replacing guilt with knowledge and confidence, she helps people develop a healthier mindset toward food and lifestyle choices.

Overcoming Challenges in Changing Food MindsetsLike many professionals working in the wellness industry, Dt Priyanka initially faced challenges when trying to change long-held beliefs about food.

Many people believe healthy eating is expensive, bland, or difficult to follow. Others assume nutrition is only important for weight loss rather than overall health and disease prevention.

Through continuous education, practical diet planning, and visible health improvements among her clients, she gradually built trust within her community.

Her growing impact demonstrates that when nutrition is explained clearly and applied practically, people are more willing to adopt healthier eating habits and make meaningful lifestyle changes.

Achievements and RecognitionDt Priyanka Jaiswal's work in the field of nutrition and dietetics has earned her significant recognition.

She has received prestigious nutrition awards acknowledging her dedication to promoting health awareness and sustainable eating habits. Her expertise has also been featured on multiple Indian media platforms where she shares insights on diet planning, natural nutrition, lifestyle disease management, and holistic wellness.

These achievements reflect her commitment to spreading reliable and practical nutrition knowledge.

Vision for a Healthier Future

Dt Priyanka Jaiswal's mission goes beyond helping individuals achieve short-term health goals. Her broader vision is to improve nutrition awareness across India by blending scientific knowledge with traditional food wisdom.

She believes that when people understand how food influences their health, they can make informed dietary decisions that support long-term well-being.

Her goal is to continue educating individuals about balanced nutrition, helping them build sustainable eating habits that support lifelong health.

Connect with Dt Priyanka Jaiswal

Website: https://diet2nourish.com

Instagram: @priyanka.diet2nourish

Through her work, Dt Priyanka Jaiswal continues to inspire healthier lifestyles by reminding people that nutrition is not about perfection. It is about balance, awareness, and making better food choices every day for a healthier future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)