SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the demand for professionals who can adapt to and work with emerging innovations is increasing. D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai has been proactive in integrating these advancements into its educational programs, ensuring that its students graduate with the skills needed to succeed in today's competitive job market.

Also Read | 'When Can I Hold You?': Kim Soo Hyun's Intimate Chats Wanting To Get Physical With 16-YO Kim Sae-Ron Revealed by Parents of Late Korean Actress.

Adapting Education to Meet Industry Needs

D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai recognises that industries worldwide are shifting toward digital transformation, automation, and advanced technological applications. To prepare students for this shift, the university offers programs that provide practical training in key areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Cloud Computing.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

One such initiative is the university's Certificate Course in Internet of Things (IoT), designed to help students and professionals gain hands-on experience with IoT technologies. The course covers fundamental concepts along with real-world applications, including working with sensors, embedded systems, and cloud connectivity. Participants engage with industry-relevant tools like Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Microsoft Azure to build and test projects, giving them practical exposure that aligns with workplace expectations.

The leadership at D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, believes that education should evolve alongside industry trends. Dr. Mukesh D. Patil, Principal Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology, emphasises the importance of preparing students for the future: "Our goal is to ensure that every student is equipped with not just theoretical knowledge but also the ability to apply it in practical settings. By embracing emerging technologies, we are shaping professionals who are ready to lead in a rapidly changing world."

A Track Record of Strong Placements

The university's focus on industry-driven education has resulted in strong placement records for its graduates. Many students have secured roles in leading companies, benefiting from the university's partnerships with top organizations across diverse industries.

In 2023, the School of Management at D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai reported an impressive highest placement package of INR 10.04 LPA, with an average package of INR 6-7 LPA. Prestigious companies such as Accenture, Deloitte, Airtel, and Sony have recruited graduates, recognizing the university's commitment to bridging the gap between academics and industry requirements.

Beyond placements, D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai ensures that students are not only employable but also capable of contributing meaningfully to the evolving technology landscape. With a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, graduates gain the confidence and expertise needed to tackle real-world challenges.

A Diverse and Evolving Learning Environment

D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai offers over 90 programs across a variety of disciplines, including Engineering, Health and Allied Sciences, Business Management, Sports, Biotechnology, and Hospitality & Tourism. By integrating emerging technologies into these fields, the university ensures that students receive an education that is future-ready and industry-relevant.

Whether students aspire to careers in healthcare, business, or technology, they benefit from a modern infrastructure, industry-oriented coursework, and opportunities for interdisciplinary learning. The university's innovative academic framework prepares students for success in a global job market.

A Commitment to Lifelong Learning and Global Competitiveness

At D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, education extends beyond classroom learning. Through internships, workshops, and collaborations with industry leaders, students gain real-world exposure, making them adaptable to dynamic global job markets. The university also fosters a culture of research and innovation, encouraging students to explore new ideas and contribute to technological advancements.

With over 40 years of experience and a robust alumni network of more than 55,000 professionals worldwide, D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai continues to adapt its educational approach to meet the demands of an evolving global economy. By staying ahead of technological trends and providing relevant, hands-on training, the university remains committed to nurturing skilled, knowledgeable, and future-ready professionals.

About D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai

Established in 1983, D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai is one of India's leading educational institutions, offering a diverse range of academic programs across multiple disciplines. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a strong research-driven culture, the university provides students with a holistic education that integrates academic excellence with real-world applications.

By embedding emerging technologies into its curriculum, D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai ensures that its graduates are industry-ready and well-prepared for evolving career landscapes.

To learn more about the university and its programs, visit dypatil.edu.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)