Hyderabad Train Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in AC Coach of Jaipur Special Express at Nampally Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

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A fire broke out in an air-conditioned coach of the Jaipur Special Express at the Nampally railway station on Friday. The incident triggered brief panic among passengers on the platform, but railway officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported. The train was stationary when smoke was noticed billowing from one of the AC coaches. Railway authorities and fire tenders rushed to the scene, quickly isolating the affected coach to prevent the flames from spreading. The fire was successfully extinguished shortly after. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have caused the blaze, though an official inquiry is underway. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at MCD Parking Lot in Shahdara, Several Vehicles Gutted (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Jaipur Special Express at Nampally

VIDEO | Hyderabad, Telangana: Fire breaks out in AC coach of Jaipur Special Express at Nampally railway station; no casualties reported. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FhQWZCdM8L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).