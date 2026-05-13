Business News | E-Sprinto Accelerates India's EV Revolution with OpsPod's Intelligent IoT Ecosystem

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: e-Sprinto, India's fastest-growing electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturer, today announced a high-impact partnership with OpsPod, a premier telematics and fleet management Solution provider. This collaboration integrates OpsPod's state of the art Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem into e-Sprinto's rapidly expanding vehicle lineup, setting a new benchmark for data-driven urban mobility.

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Dominating the Charts: The e-Sprinto Surge

The partnership comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for e-Sprinto. According to recent FADA retail data, the brand achieved a staggering 1,526% year-on-year growth in January 2026, catapulting into India's Top 10 E2W manufacturers. With over 8,000 units already on the road and a strategic roadmap to deploy 20,000 vehicles by the end of 2026 through its Indofast Energy partnership, e-Sprinto is evolving from a manufacturer into a tech-first mobility leader.

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Scaling Intelligence with OpsPod

OpsPod brings over 7 years of expertise to the alliance, having optimized fleets for global giants like Hero MotoCorp, Volvo, Eicher, L&T and large fleet startups such as Freedo Rentals, Bijlee Riders and EV91, and By embedding OpsPod's IoT devices, e-Sprinto will provide its customers with:

* Predictive Battery Intelligence: Real-time health monitoring to maximize lifespan and eliminate range anxiety.

* Precision Telematics: Live GPS tracking and geofencing for total asset security.

* Advanced Rider Safety: AI-driven insights into riding behavior and proactive maintenance alerts to ensure 100% operational uptime.

Leadership Perspectives

"Our vision is to be India's most trusted Electric 2 Wheeler brand by delivering uncompromising quality and efficiency," said Mr Atul Gupta, Co-Founder & Director of e-Sprinto. "Integrating OpsPod's intelligence allows us to offer a 'smart' riding experience that mirrors our mission of performance-oriented sustainability. We aren't just selling scooters; we are delivering a safe, tech-enabled ecosystem."

"Technology and Data Intelligence are key towards the next big transformation in the Indian mobility landscape, we are adapting to build those solutions," added Mr Chethan Kumar, Founder & CEO of OpsPod. "With our proven track record with legacy OEMs, we are excited to fuel e-Sprinto's growth and bring enterprise-grade safety to every e-Sprinto user"

Mr Salman Mohammad, Business Development Head at OpsPod, highlighted the importance of technology in supporting the growth of electric mobility in India. A strong believer in sustainable transportation, he said, "The future of mobility is smart, connected, and eco-friendly. Our partnership with e-Sprinto reflects our shared vision of creating safer and more sustainable transportation solutions for India."

About e-Sprinto

Guided by the extensive expertise of Vinod Gupta, Atul Gupta, and Shalu Gupta, e-Sprinto is an innovative leader in India's electric two-wheeler industry. The company bridges decades of traditional automotive experience with cutting-edge green technology to produce electric scooters that prioritize safety, style, and economic value. Dedicated to the vision of a pollution-free nation, e-Sprinto continues to redefine the e-mobility sector by delivering reliable, high-performance vehicles tailored for the next generation of Indian commuters and commercial fleets.

About OpsPod

Founded by Chethan Kumar K S and headquartered in Bangalore, OpsPod is an industry-leading provider of intelligent telematics and SaaS-based fleet management solutions. The company integrates advanced IoT hardware with predictive analytics to deliver real-time asset visibility, battery health monitoring, and operational efficiency at scale. With a robust support network of 3,000+ technicians across India, 4 service offices, and compatibility with 1,000+ device types, OpsPod currently tracks over 50,000 assets nationwide. Serving 500+ rental companies and acting as the preferred technology partner for schools in Bangalore and Hyderabad as well as employee transportation providers, OpsPod's scalable architecture is built to handle data from millions of devices. With in-house hardware and software capabilities, OpsPod is powering the digital backbone of smart logistics and the future of EV fleet management in India.

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