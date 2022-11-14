New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): E-Vistas India, one of India's top advertising and event agencies working in the space of talent management, today announced the launch of RDX (Rhythm, Dance & Xpression) championship, a flagship initiative conceptualized with the vision of identifying talent from grass root levels. The Grand Finales for each region would be conducted across Delhi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Indore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai with Delhi being the inaugural city.

The championship received nominations from pan India which included both professional artists as well as aspiring dancers. The finalists will be provided with once in a life time opportunity to showcase their talent on OOZ Global media, an Indian OTT platform dedicated towards producing quality content and building opportunities for the deserving people by enabling individuals across domains to come and share their views and talent to the world.

Commenting on the announcement, Vaibhav Maitreya, Group President & CEO, E-Vistas India Co-founder, OOZ Global Media said, "RDX was conceptualized with the vision of providing a premium, organized, and stress-free platform dedicated towards attracting artists from different corners of India and help them to showcase their talent to the world. We know that there is lot of talent in India that exists at the grass root level but it is all scattered and there is no single championship that could provide the necessary boost required to promote local talent at both national & international level. This inspired us to come up with this platform."

The daylong event will feature solo, duet as well as group dance performances. While there is no age bar for teams participating in duet and group categories, the solo event will be divided into two segments with the junior segment featuring youngsters up to the age group of 14 and the senior segment featuring youngsters beyond the age group of 15 years.

Dance Plus fame, King Bolt AKA Koushal Pradhan will be the judge for the grand finale of RDX. Participants shortlisted for the grand finale have been judged by a highly qualified panel of judges. The event will also feature experienced teams of dancers and choreographers who'll be responsible for assisting these artists. In order to streamline the overall experience especially for the youngsters, the competition will not be scheduled during the weekdays.

