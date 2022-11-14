Belgium have announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Red Devils have fared well in the past two editions of the competition and will again start as one of the dark horses. Roberto Martinez's men are drawn in Group F alongside Morocco, Croatia and Canada. So before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at Belgium's squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

This is deemed as the Red Devils' golden generation and the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the last chance for many of them to attain glory. The Red Devils reached the quarter-finals in 2014 and sealed a third-place finish in 2018. They will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

Belgium Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group F Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 23, 2022 Belgium vs Canada November 27, 2022 Belgium vs Morocco December 01, 2022 Croatia vs Belgium

Belgium Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Thibaut Courtois Kevin De Bruyne Romelu Lukaku Eden Hazard Yannick Carrasco

Belgium Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa ), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Wout Faes (Anderlecht).

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Amadou Onana (Everton), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Loïs Openda (Lens), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

