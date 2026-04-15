New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has signed multiple strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent corporate and institutional partners in Brazil. In addition to its online presence in the Latin American market, this move reinforces the company's long-term expansion strategy in one of the region's most significant and rapidly evolving travel markets.

The Company has signed MoUs with various corporates such as AGK Corretora de Cambio, Neo Sector, AMVALE - Associacão dos Municipios do Vale do Rio Grande, DATAGRO, X3 - Brazil and Lummio Technologia. These partnerships are aimed at exploring opportunities within the Brazil's growing corporate travel ecosystem.

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Brazil represents one of the largest travel and tourism economies in Latin America, supported by strong domestic travel volumes, a diversified industrial base, and an expanding base of digitally engaged consumers. The increasing adoption of online booking platforms and structured travel procurement systems is further accelerating the demand for organised travel services in the region.

By aligning with corporate and institutional partners, EaseMyTrip aims to broaden its engagement within Brazil's business ecosystem and tap into emerging opportunities in the corporate travel space. The Company will work closely with its partners to better understand local market dynamics and support the travel requirements of organisations through its technology-driven platform.

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Commenting on the development, Vikash Goyal, Chief Strategy Officer, EaseMyTrip, said, "Brazil holds strategic importance in our international growth roadmap. It is a market defined by scale, strong travel fundamentals, and increasing digital adoption. Through these corporate partnerships, we aim to engage closely with organisations in Brazil and support their travel needs through our platform while gradually expanding our presence in the market."

EaseMyTrip remains focused on expanding its international footprint through strategic partnerships and market-focused collaborations. In Brazil, the Company aims to deepen its engagement with corporates, strengthen brand visibility, and tap emerging opportunities in the Latin American travel market.

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)

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