VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: EDT, the brand behind LUMA, India's first 360° PureGlass™ Air-Fryer Oven with NutriRetain™ , introduces the world's first PureGlass™ Orange Air-Fryer with Origin Orange. The launch builds on a strong consumer response to LUMA, which saw the product sell out twice in on its website during its preorder cycle, and go on to become one of the more successful D2C appliance launches on Amazon India this year. With Origin Orange, EDT continues to extend its design-meets-technology approach with sensor-led engineering, personalised experiences aided by AI, sleek modular forms and colours that sparks dialogue, shaping how appliances are experienced within contemporary Indian homes.

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In a category long dominated by neutral palettes and function-first thinking, EDT's latest release moves in a different direction, one that prioritises visibility, identity, and design as integral to everyday objects. Rather than blending into the background, the air fryer is conceived as a product that holds presence on the countertop.

For years, kitchen appliances have followed a uniform visual language; black, steel, and minimal variation, built to disappear into modular spaces. However, as Indian homes become more open, more expressive, and increasingly reflective of personal taste, the objects within them are evolving as well.

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EDT's Origin Orange enters this context not as a stylistic update, but as a point of view.

"For a long time, kitchen appliances have been designed to disappear; visually neutral, purely functional, and largely indistinguishable from each other. At EDT, we saw that as a missed opportunity. As homes become more expressive, personal, and design-conscious, the objects within them need to evolve as well. We're seeing a clear shift in how people think about their spaces today, and appliances haven't kept pace with that change. With Origin Orange, we wanted to challenge that sameness, not just by introducing colour, but by rethinking the role appliances play in our homes, as objects you choose to see, not hide," said Naiyya Saggi, Founder & CEO, EDT.

The air fryer combines this design-led approach with high-performance engineering, featuring sensor-led cooking with NutriRetain™, an engineered 100% toxin-free durable PureGlass™ body, an intuitive user interface, and modularity that is designed to adapt to modern living needs.. Its form is defined by clean lines and a contemporary silhouette, while the Origin Orange finish is intended to bring warmth and energy into modern kitchen environments.

The introduction reflects a broader shift across categories, where consumers are increasingly seeking products that align with their personal aesthetic as much as their functional needs. In this emerging landscape, appliances are no longer treated as purely utilitarian objects, but as considered elements of living spaces.

With Origin Orange, EDT signals a move towards appliances that are not designed to recede, but to participate visually and culturally in the spaces they occupy.

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