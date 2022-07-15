New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): After being the trusted partner of 1000+ schools across India, Gurugram-based school ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software Campus 365 is now expanding its footprint in the corporate education sector. It has recently onboarded Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) by Daikin India, as their new client.

Campus 365, which is an ed-tech company founded in 2017 and now serving 1000+ Indian schools with its promising all-in-one school automation solutions, will shoulder the responsibility of managing the processes of this educational institute -- everything from student finances, tracking progress in classes, management expenses, leave and attendance management, learning content, admissions, and even a vaccination tracker.

Also Read | Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara Meets His Predecessors in a Reconciliation Drive – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The DJIME institute offers on-the-job training in various technical training programs to its students since 2017. Classes from the current batch have started at DJIME at its new campus in Neemrana in April 2022. It is conducting certification courses in areas of Manufacturing & Trade (HVAC), which range from short-term to long-term courses. Currently, the new campus has started with 2 separate batches of 3-month (500 learning hours) duration each.

The students at DJIME are being selected both from local villages in Neemrana (for the Manufacturing course) as well as from other backgrounds across India (for the Trade theory course). The concept of both batches is to provide skill development opportunities to underprivileged children and make them ready for employment in the industry.

Also Read | She Said: The Hunt To Bring Down Harvey Weinstein Is On in Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan's Dramatic Adaptation of the Book.

"Edtech, or educational technology, is rapidly gaining traction outside of traditional schools and institutions. We are glad to announce that the company 'Campus 365' has just forayed into the corporate education sector as well, by being the customizable and consolidated ERP solution for Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) by Daikin India," says Mayank Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Campus 365.

Joining forces with DJIME is a stepping stone for Campus 365 since it will open up a new niche with a plethora of options for Edtech companies to automate the Indian education industry as a whole, consequently raising educational standards in India.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.campus365.io/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)