New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/SRV): Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet organized the Education Innovation Summit - 2023 event held at Aloft by Marriott on 21st January 2023. Education Innovation Summit - 2023, Bangalore is a single-day platform where 200+ education experts and edupreneurs from India and abroad shared new ideas, trends and business opportunities to enrich the business community.

Education Innovation Summit - 2023, Bangalore is the premier World platform dedicated to innovation and creative action in education where top decision-makers share insights with on-the-ground practitioners and collaborate to rethink education. The main purpose of the summit is to focus on the academic sector, challenges and opportunities in the respective field. The award recognizes the professional contributions and academic achievement of an individual/organization in the area of education and also. The Awards will focus on the education sector and the challenges and opportunities in this field: Key thematic areas will include early education, higher education, school education, educational start- ups vocational and skill training and open and distance learning.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included Dr T N Suresh Kumar, Senior Space Scientist, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization); Dr P.K. Rajput, Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharmaceuticals; Major Namrata: Retd. Army Official, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce & Industry Govt. Of India; Srinivas Rao, Retd. IFS officer, Ministry of External Affairs Govt. of India; Dr Abhishek Pandey - Director, Charles Walters Council For Innovation and Research; Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi, Incubation & Startup Mentor, Group Director: Modern Group Of Institutions, Indore, Ex CEO: Atal Incubation Centre - Prestige Inspire Foundation supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India, Chief Advisor: Modern Incubator (Sponsored by MSME, GoI) President at Institute Innovation Council by MoE Innovation Cell an initiative by AICTE, MoE, Govt. of India; Anushree: Founder, ADiBha She Vision (Appreciated by the Education and Health Minister of India); Prof. Dr Parin Somani Director, London Organisation of Skill Development, London, UK

The panel discussion witnessed various expert panelists shared their views on the present education system. The panelists also shared their valuable insights on redefine the methods of education and lead the individuals to an enlightened tomorrow, the few approaches were Smart Learning, Practical Approach, Cooperative Learning & Creativity and Innovation the panel discussion on the topic Today & Tomorrow: New Approaches In Education. The panel members for the discussion included - Pritam Kumar Agrawal: Founder & Director -Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools; Ami Desai: Founder - Kukkubara Learning Pyramid, Educator's Troupe, Bloom and Footprints VBL; Priyanka Singh, Director/Principal: Semillero International; pre-school; Aisha Singh, Global Educator, Director- CreativeKidz Group of Institutions, Core Committee of Karnataka Preschools Association; Raja Reddy, Director, Kala-Niketan College of Education

Education Innovation Summit - 2023 Winners List :

- Mehjabeen Nadaf Khan; Thakur Vidya Mandir High School & Jr. College; Trillium Children 's Center; Anugya Aggrawal; Ayushi Roy Dey; Bangalore Animation College; BlueBird Preschool ;

- Callistyle; De new world preschool; Deepa Rao; Dr. Vedavathi Dinesh; Goal International Public School; Hello Kids; Innovators International School; Jain Heritage School Whitefield, Bangalore

- Jain Public School, Vijayapura; Kidzz Bunk Pre-school; Jerold Finny; Nisha Chakravorty;

- P.Divya ; Priyanka Singh ; Riverstone Schools ; Sacred Heart Degree College For Women ;

- Salika Parvez ; Samsthithi Preschool ; Sana Robomations Private Limited Sanford Wings International ; Shabreen Taj Rahim ; Shailesh Kharbhan Singh ; Shashidar ; Smallsteps

- Smart Kids International; Spring Valley An APT Pre School, Beeramguda, Hyderabad

- SS MPE SPORTS HYDERABAD; Usha Rani; Prof. Dr Jaya Ganesan; Dr. V J Nagesh; Dr. Devpriya Dey

Additionally, Pritam Agrawal, Founder and Director, Hello Kids and Riverstone Schools; Monika Jain, Founder, Image Planet; and Amit Jain, Founder, Global Triumph Foundation thanked the winners for their contribution.

Enablers for the event included - CWSIR, Hello Kids, Global Business Line, GMS, Krakki, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods & NUTRIBS.

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.imageplanet.co.in.

