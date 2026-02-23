New York, February 23: The state of Jalisco was placed under a "Code Red" security alert on Sunday, February 22, after Mexican security forces killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the elusive leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Better known as "El Mencho," the 59-year-old drug lord died following a high-stakes military operation in the town of Tapalpa. His death immediately triggered a wave of coordinated retaliatory attacks across western Mexico, characterized by armed carjackings, arson, and the torching of commercial businesses and gas stations.

The violence has paralysed major transit hubs and tourist zones. In Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, social media footage captured scenes of panic as armed cartel members forced civilians out of vehicles and businesses to create fiery "narco-blockades." Thousands of travelers were stranded as major airlines, including Air Canada and United Airlines, suspended flights to the region due to the security risk, while the US State Department issued an urgent shelter-in-place order for Americans in five Mexican states. Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, ‘El Mencho,’ Killed in Mexican Army Operation, Official Confirms.

Mexico Army Reinforcing Security

This post is false. The military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, aimed at capturing Rubén “N,” alias “Mencho,” was planned and executed by Mexican Special Forces. The action was carried out within the framework of bilateral cooperation, with U.S. authorities providing… pic.twitter.com/4mLu0b0x7k — Embassy of Mexico in the U.S. (@EmbamexEUA) February 22, 2026

Mexico Violence: Gas Station Targeted in Coordinated Arson

In one of the most visible displays of the cartel’s "scorched-earth" tactics, armed gunmen stormed a gas station in the Guadalajara metropolitan area. According to eyewitness accounts, the thugs arrived mid-afternoon and forced customers and staff to flee at gunpoint while they were in the middle of refueling.

Cartel Members Set Gas Station Ablaze

Guadalajara, MX: Armed cartel thugs run customers away at gunpoint mid-fuel-up. They let the driver go and then set the gas station ablaze. pic.twitter.com/GUNFGNFXW0 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 22, 2026

Once the area was cleared, the assailants reportedly used gasoline and incendiary devices to set the facility ablaze. Witnesses described the scene as a "war zone," noting that the attackers deliberately allowed drivers to escape before igniting the pumps to maximize property damage and terror without immediately incurring mass civilian casualties. ‘Cartels Are Running Mexico’: Donald Trump Slams Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum After US Delta Force Captures Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro (Watch Video).

Violence in Mexico After El Mencho Killing

CJNG Cartel Members have launched mass attacks across Mexico after their leader was taken out in a special operation. I edited this compilation together so you can see how bad it really is! pic.twitter.com/UQkhHePnE1 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 22, 2026

The Operation to Kill ‘El Mencho’

The Mexican Ministry of Defense confirmed that the operation in Tapalpa was a joint effort involving the Mexican Army, the National Guard, and the Air Force, supported by intelligence from US agencies.

The Clashes: Seven CJNG members, including Oseguera Cervantes, were killed in the initial shootout.

Seven CJNG members, including Oseguera Cervantes, were killed in the initial shootout. The Arrests: Two suspects were taken into custody, and a massive cache of high-powered rifles and rocket launchers was seized.

Two suspects were taken into custody, and a massive cache of high-powered rifles and rocket launchers was seized. The Death: El Mencho was critically wounded during the raid and reportedly succumbed to his injuries while being airlifted by helicopter to a medical facility in Mexico City.

State-Wide Chaos and Government Response

Governor Pablo Lemus of Jalisco has urged residents to remain indoors, suspending all public transportation and in-person school classes for Monday. The scale of the retaliation has been vast, with reports of over 60 arson attacks affecting Oxxo convenience stores, banks, and pharmacies across 23 municipalities in Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the nation on Sunday evening, applauding the efforts of the security forces while calling for calm. She emphasized that federal and state authorities are working in "absolute coordination" to reclaim the streets from the fracturing cartel factions.

Current Flight Status

Flight operations across western Mexico have been severely disrupted as of February 23, with major North American carriers including Air Canada, United, Delta, American, and Southwest canceling dozens of flights to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Guadalajara (GDL). While the Guadalajara International Airport remains structurally secure under the protection of the National Guard, the US State Department has issued an urgent shelter-in-place alert, noting that cartel-led road blockades have made ground access to airports dangerous and unpredictable.

Travelers are being advised to avoid attempting to reach airports unless their flight is explicitly confirmed as operating and to remain in secure locations as "narco-blockades" continue to impact the broader Jalisco region.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was considered one of the world's most wanted criminals, with a USD 15 million US bounty on his head. Under his leadership, the CJNG evolved from a regional faction into a global criminal enterprise, rivaling the Sinaloa Cartel in power and brutality. Known for its military-style discipline and use of drones and improvised mines, the CJNG’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization by the US earlier this year signaled a heightened international effort to dismantle its leadership.

