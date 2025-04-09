VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad organized Ekal Shri Ram Katha in Punjabi Bagh Stadium, Delhi, in which the book 'Ekal Ek Kranti' written by BJP leader and famous Supreme Court lawyer Nazia Ilahi Khan was released. During the press conference, Nazia Elahi Khan explained that this book is dedicated to the work being carried out by the Ekal Abhiyan for the creation of an Educated, Healthy, and prosperous India. The book also details the activities of the Ekal Abhiyan in social development. It is released on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad, which is being celebrated as its Silver Jubilee.

Also Read | Hawk Tuah Girl's Hollywood Debut: Haliey Welch to Cameo in Glen Powell's Hulu Series 'Chad Powers' - Reports.

This book provides a comprehensive overview of Ekal's educational initiatives, including primary education, health education, value-based education, awareness education, and self-reliance education. This book also mentions the social, cultural, and economic changes that occur in society through Ekal.

The book was launched in the presence of the Katha Vyas, Param Pujya Bhai Shree Ramesh Bhai Ojha Ji, and the Treasurer of the Shri Ram Mandir Tirth Kshetra Nyaas, Param Pujya Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj. The book was officially released by Shri Laxmi Narayan Goyal Ji, Chairman of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad Trust Board, under the chairmanship of National President Akhil Kumar Gupta. On this occasion, renowned Yoga Guru Param Pujya Swami Ramdev Baba Ji sent his best wishes via a video message.

Also Read | UCL 2024-25: Carlo Ancelotti Admits Real Madrid's Chances of Reaching UEFA Champions League Semifinals Are Slim After 0-3 Loss Against Arsenal in Quarterfinal First Leg.

Many distinguished personalities were present at the event, including the author Nazia Elahi Khan, Laxmi Narain Goel, Subhash Aggarwal, Naresh Kumar, Suresh Kumar Jindal, Vivek Nagpal, Anil Gupta (Mukhya Yajman Katha), Neeraj Raizada (Chairman, Managing Committee), Rajiv Aggarwal (National General Secretary), Sunil Gupta (National Joint General Secretary), Vijay Gupta (National Treasurer), Brijmohan Aggarwal (National Joint Treasurer), Rajesh Goyal (Kendriya Abhiyan Prabhari, Ekal Abhiyan), Rajesh Gupta (Patron, West Delhi Chapter), Dr. Kirti Goyal (National Executive Member), and several other eminent personalities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)