It seems the Hawk Tuah girl isn't leaving our pop culture radar any time soon. After lying low following her alleged cryptocurrency scam, Haliey Welch—popularly known as the Hawk Tuah Girl - is set to return, this time via our streaming screens. According to a report by TMZ, Welch is poised to make a cameo in an upcoming Hulu series starring one of Hollywood’s current favourites, Glen Powell. Is Hawk Tuah Girl Pregnant? Haliey Welch’s Old Bikini Photo and Social Media Absence Fuel Pregnancy Rumours (See Pics & Video).

Powell takes the lead in Chad Powers, and TMZ reports that Welch was spotted filming her cameo in Los Angeles during reshoots. She will reportedly play herself in a club scene where Powell’s character interacts with her. It remains unclear whether she will recreate the viral moment that catapulted her to internet fame—the now-infamous interview where she gave a very NSFW answer that turned her into a social media sensation.

About 'Chad Powers'

According to Omaha Productions, the company behind the show, Chad Powers is described as, "A half-hour comedy based on an Eli Manning sketch that aired on ESPN+. Glen Powell (Anyone But You) stars as a hotshot quarterback whose college career ends due to bad behaviour. He then disguises himself as the talented and affable Chad Powers, joining a struggling Southern football team as a walk-on. The series is co-created and executive produced by Powell and Michael Waldron (Loki), who also wrote the pilot."

Watch 'Chad Powers' Teaser:

The series also features Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Wynn Everett, Frankie A Rodriguez, and Clayne Crawford. A streaming date has yet to be announced.

How Haliey Welch Became the Hawk Tuah Girl

Haliey Welch, a native of Belfast, Tennessee, became a viral sensation in June 2024 after appearing on the vox pop YouTube channel Tim & Dee TV. When asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”, Welch responded, “You gotta give 'em that hawk tuah and spit on that thang.”

She was referencing a particular act of oral sex which involves spitting, and her unfiltered answer quickly captured the internet’s attention.

The clip spread across social media platforms, turning Welch into an overnight celebrity. Her following exploded on Instagram and TikTok, she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, launched a podcast titled Talk Tuah, and was reportedly the subject of an upcoming documentary.

The $HAWK Cryptocurrency Controversy

In December 2024, Welch courted controversy after launching a cryptocurrency called $HAWK, heavily promoted via her online platforms. The coin initially surged, hitting a market capitalisation of around USD 500 million, but it soon crashed by over 90%, leaving investors with significant losses. Haliey Welch, Aka Hawk Tuah Girl’s Memecoin Lawsuit: Breakdown of Allegations Against ‘$HAWK,’ Social Media Star’s Response and Other Details of the Crypto Rug Pull.

Accusations emerged of a classic pump-and-dump scheme, where insiders were suspected of inflating the coin’s value before selling off their holdings, causing a price collapse. Welch denied any wrongdoing, claiming she was merely a paid spokesperson. However, blockchain analysis suggested that members of the project team were offloading tokens during the surge. As lawsuits followed, Welch retreated from the public eye—until now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).