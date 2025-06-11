VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: Emanate Home, the leading luxury lighting brand known for its architectural elegance and sculptural minimalism, has announced Gauri Khan as its new brand ambassador. The announcement coincides with the unveiling of the first-ever, appointment-only Gauri Khan Designs Experience Centre in New Delhi --a space that reflects Khan's layered design philosophy. Illuminating the studio is a curated collection of lights designed by Emanate Home exclusively for the Delhi Experience Centre, setting the tone for an immersive and refined design journey.

The collaboration sets the stage for a deeper creative synergy: Emanate Home and Gauri Khan are co-designing a capsule lighting collection titled Luminous Legacy. This forthcoming line will merge Emanate's refined craftsmanship with Gauri's signature design sensibility, resulting in a collection that's both sculptural and soulful.

Emanate's designs are celebrated for their fusion of form and functionality -- each piece sculpted to make a statement while blending seamlessly into contemporary environments. With a focus on clean lines, rich materials, and ambient illumination, the brand continues to redefine modern luxury through light.

"This space has been designed to reflect the way I like to work -- personal, immersive, and layered," said Gauri Khan, Founder and Creative Head of Gauri Khan Designs. "Having Emanate Home be a part of this environment felt completely natural. Their lighting brings a quiet drama to the space that aligns beautifully with my sensibility."

"Gauri's design sensibility is refined, modern, and emotionally intelligent -- a perfect reflection of what Emanate Home stands for," said Monis Ahmed, founder of Emanate Home. "Designing a custom collection for the studio was just the beginning. With Luminous Legacy, we're building on that creative dialogue in a way that's deeply collaborative."

The newly opened Experience Centre serves as a striking canvas for this partnership -- its interplay of texture, tone, and spatial rhythm elevated by lighting that enhances both structure and atmosphere.

With this unveiling, Gauri Khan Designs not only marks its arrival in the capital but also ushers in a new conversation between interior design and lighting innovation -- one rooted in craftsmanship, quiet luxury, and expressive detail.

About Emanate Home

Established in 2017, Emanate HomeHome is a luxury lighting design and manufacturing brand dedicated to creating timeless, handcrafted pieces that blend artistry with functionality. With a focus on refined materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and contemporary Indian aesthetics, Emanate HomeHome transforms spaces through the emotional power of light. The brand has earned a reputation for its original design language, bespoke capabilities, and collaborations with leading architects, designers, and tastemakers across India and beyond. From residential sanctuaries to hospitality landmarks, Emanate HomeHome illuminates interiors with warmth, elegance, and soul.

For more information, visit www.emanatehome.com or follow @emanatehome on Instagram.

