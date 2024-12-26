NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26: The Learning Space, a premium school in Noida-one that promises a future where young minds flourish without the influence of technology. Founded in 2021, the kindergarten school is designed to offer a truly unique learning experience. The team here believes education is not just about the books or the gadgets but about the child-nurtured in an environment that thrives on personal connection, creativity, and exploration.

The Learning Space is thoughtfully designed to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment for young learners. With spacious and vibrant classrooms equipped with modern teaching aids, the school ensures an engaging learning experience. Its outdoor spaces, including a well-maintained musical garden, traffic training park and exclusive outdoor play area, offer ample opportunities for physical activity and exploration. The school also boasts specialized learning areas such as an art space, innovation lab, music space, and a cozy reading space, fostering creativity and curiosity.

The journey of The Learning Space began with a simple, yet powerful vision: to redefine early childhood education by creating a nurturing, stimulating environment that fosters holistic growth. It wasn't just about providing academic education; it was about crafting a space where children could grow emotionally, socially, and intellectually-without the distractions of modern-day technology.

The brainchild of Vikram Kesarwani, the Founder-Director of The Learning Space, this vision came to life through years of dedication, hard work, and a deep passion for education. With over two decades of experience in educational administration and finance, Vikram understood the need for a space that could offer more than traditional education. His background as a Chartered Accountant and Information Systems Auditor gave him the tools to build a sustainable, innovative institution that could stand apart.

In this journey there were numerous challenges-securing the right space, building a team that shared his values, and developing a curriculum that was both innovative and effective. But Vikram's unwavering dedication to his mission pushed him forward, and in July 2024, The Learning Space was born.

Mission and Vision: The Core Values of TLS

At its core, The Learning Space needed to exist as a safe haven for young minds to thrive in a place that fosters inquisitiveness, inventiveness, and autonomy. Simple but profound, the mission is to help young minds thrive by providing access to emotional intelligence, creativity and real-world skills, rather than more passive consumption of technology.

The vision is equally powerful-to develop children who are not just academically proficient but emotionally balanced, confident, and eager to explore the world.

Behind the Idea: The Founder-Director's Perspective

For Vikram, the idea of The Learning Space was born out of a belief that today's early education systems, overly reliant on technology, were missing something essential. His background in finance and technology allowed him to recognize the importance of balance: while technology can aid education, it should not replace meaningful, face-to-face interactions and hands-on learning experiences.

Non-Tech Initiatives: Redefining Modern Education

One of the most distinctive features of The Learning Space is its non-tech approach to early childhood education. In a world where screens are often a central part of learning, The Learning Space focuses on real-world experiences, personal connections, and hands-on activities that stimulate the senses and the imagination.

At the heart of this philosophy is experiential learning, which allows children to engage with the world around them through outdoor activities, creative play, and interactive tasks. Rather than relying on digital devices, children at The Learning Space learn through exploration, guided by dedicated educators who encourage questions, curiosity, and problem-solving.

Innovative programs like the LEGO Wall for creative construction, the Musical Garden for sensory exploration, and the Creativity Centre allow children to engage with the world in a way that stimulates both their minds and their emotions. This non-tech approach doesn't just support learning-it nurtures the holistic development of every child.

The TLS Difference: What Sets it Apart

What truly sets The Learning Space apart is its unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional early learning experience. The school boasts a low teacher-to-student ratio of 1:8, ensuring that every child receives personalized attention and guidance. This ratio allows educators to tailor their approach to the unique needs and interests of each student, creating a customized learning experience.

The Future of Learning at TLS

The school's commitment to creating independent, creative, and confident learners will continue to drive its evolution, ensuring that every child who steps through its doors is given the best possible foundation for success.

It's not just a preschool - it's a vision for the future of early childhood education.

