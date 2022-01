New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian born Engineer Vaibhav Ghadiok has architected the first autonomous traffic management platform in the world.

This young 36-year-old is a pioneer in the field of robotics with multiple inventions and patents to his name. He is the Executive VP of Engineering at Hayden AI (Silicon Valley, USA), where he is using his expertise in AI and robotics to enhance transit systems across the world.

Also Read | Samsung Shuts Down Tizen App Store For New And Existing Users.

His latest work has applications in building smarter cities and modernizing and optimizing traffic management that will have an impact on millions of people. He is currently working with major US state governments to implement this technology with plans to expand globally.

Ghadiok leads a team of 30 talented scientists and engineers that has architected a camera-based perception platform that can be deployed in city fleets such as transit buses and garbage trucks for automated traffic and parking management. The perception system builds a rich 3D semantic map of its environment identifying objects such as lane lines, parking meters, traffic signs, fire hydrants, sidewalks, and crosswalks.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2022 Recipes: From Traditional Til Ladoo to Sweet Pongal, 5 Authentic and Flavoursome Sankranthi Delicacies (Watch Videos).

With each successive pass it refines this map and updates it. Armed with this map and running deep-learning-based computer vision algorithms, the system automatically detects and identifies violations such as illegally parked vehicles in bus lanes. Reducing such violations allows buses to move faster.

This technology enables effective enforcement addressing one of the major criticisms of past bus lane programs. Improved bus speed leads to faster commute times and increased ridership.

Expressing his view on this, Vaibhav Ghadiok said, "Our technology will improve the efficiency of public transportation, reduce carbon emissions and make cities more sustainable and connected. This will have a massive positive impact on millions of lives by improving the human experience." As cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai reconsider adopting dedicated bus lanes, technology developed by Ghadiok will play a key role in their successful implementation.

Hayden AI bridges the innovation gap in traffic management by combining artificial intelligence with mobile sensors that have the ability to see and reason in 3D. It is leading the way in creating smart solutions for cities of the future. Its autonomous traffic management platform enables innovative cities to improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life of communities by making traffic flow safer and more reliable.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)