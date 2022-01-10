Mumbai, January 10: Samsung has shut down its Tizen app store for both its new and existing users. According to GSMArena, the company closed registrations and made the store available only to existing users and they could only get previously downloaded apps.

After December 31, 2021, the Tizen app store was permanently closed and Samsung Z series smartphone users were suggests to switch over to Android or iOS. Despite completely switching to Android for its phones and Wear OS for its smartwatches, Samsung recently unveiled its new smart TVs recently and they are still running Tizen OS. Samsung Launches Flagship Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India At Introductory Price Of Rs 49,999; Handset To Be Available From January 11.

Tizen OS for smart TVs is quite feature-rich and offers a collection of all popular audio and video streaming services. It even integrates Samsung Health, SmartThings, Samsung TV Plus, and various other gaming features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).