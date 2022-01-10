Makar Sankranti is one of those Hindu Harvest Festivals which is celebrated on the same day i.e 14th January or 15th January sometimes, every year across different states in India with distinct names. Astrologically, Makar Sankranti celebrates Sun's transition in Capricorn which marks the advent of longer days with ample sunshine for crops. Makar Sankranti festival is dedicated to the Sun God or Surya Devta. Khichri and delicacies made up of Til and Gur are mainly relished, besides other grains on this day. We have exclusively compiled five customary food recipe videos that will set a festive tone for you: New Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes & HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Stickers and Status To Send to Family and Friends.

1. Til Ladoo

The significance of consuming til during Makar Sankranti has a religious and scientific motive. According to Hindu mythology, Til originates from Lord Vishnu's body and is said to wash away all sins.

2. Puran Poli

Pooran Poli is mainly a classic flatbread stuffed with chopped jaggery, cooked and mashed chana dal, and roasted gram flour and it is served with oodles of melted ghee poured over it.

3. Urad Dal Kachori

The filling of the savory dish is prepared with urad dal, cumin seeds, chopped green chilies, red chili, turmeric, and coriander powder, and some fennel seeds and is often served with Tilgul Vadi.

4. Undhiyu

The palatable Gujarati Vegetarian cuisine is a must during Makar Sankranti. Gujaratis celebrate the festival with undhiyu and jalebis.

5. Sweet Pongal

Traditional Sakkararai Pongal or Sweet Pongal cooked with rice, Jaggery, moong dal, and cashew in ghee has long significance in the states across South India.

A lot of traditional food items are prepared using the newly harvested crops and then they are also offered to Sun God as a way of showing gratitude. Try these mouthwatering dishes and make your Makar Sankranti celebrations special and make the most of the auspicious occasion.

