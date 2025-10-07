NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 7: Air Canada customers planning to visit friends and relatives this autumn can earn up to 15,000 Aeroplan bonus points when booking single or return flights from India to London or Canada.

Members of Aeroplan, Air Canada's frequent flyer programme, can also get up to 20,000 bonus points if connecting via Montreal or Toronto to another Canadian destination such as Calgary, Vancouver and Winnipeg. Or when travelling to destinations beyond Canada within the airline's route network.

The offer is open to travellers who book eligible one-way or return flights between 1 October and 29 October 2025 - perfect for Indian customers planning to visit family and friends in Canada and beyond. The North American country is also ideal for newlyweds looking to spend their honeymoon in an incredible destination.

Customers must travel between 1 October 2025 and 30 June 2026 to receive the bonus points.

Bookings can be made in Indian Rupees on Air Canada's website, ensuring a seamless experience for Indian customers.

"The coming months are a busy and exciting time for Indian families who criss-cross the world to spend time with their loved ones. This Aeroplan offer gives them an added incentive to redeem their bonus points for special occasions such as long-awaited family reunions! We wish everyone a joyous autumn season," said Arun Pandeya, General Manager, Air Canada.

Travellers with up to 20,000 bonus points could use as little as 6,000 to redeem a flight in the US or 7,500 to fly within India with one of Air Canada's partner airlines. They can also redeem their points by flying direct from Mumbai to London Heathrow during the winter season (October 2025 to March 2026).

Canada is an ideal destination for honeymooners or Indian people wanting to reconnect with friends and relatives now living in the North American country.

Visitors can enjoy an autumnal or wintry vacation in a nation boasting beautiful forests, magnificent mountain peaks and bustling cities. Indian travellers will be able to explore the spectacular outdoors and enjoy the cozy charm of cabin-life in a setting adorned with bright yellow, burnt orange and vibrant red leaves during the fall and covered in a blanket of pristine snow throughout winter.

Among the many great places to visit, highlights include Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario, and the mirrored lakes of Parc national du Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. Elsewhere, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and British Columbia offer rich, diverse experiences for history, art and food lovers, making Canada one of the most exciting and activity-packed autumn destinations for couples, families and friends.

Aeroplan members can earn and redeem rewards such as flights, hotels and car rentals and ride shares with Air Canada partners. They also receive free wifi and texting onboard, allowing passengers to stay connected with friends and family.

Elite status members benefit from special privileges when travelling such as free checked bags, Maple Leaf Lounge access and cabin class upgrades.

Visit www.aircanada.com to book tickets and for more information about Air Canada's partners.

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

