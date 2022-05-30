New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/ATK): The cryptocurrency industry has risen above expectations in recent years. Before then, most people had only heard about Bitcoin (BTC). After Ethereum (ETH) was brought to the limelight, more cryptocurrencies started springing up. Now, there are over 18,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation. Each of these cryptocurrencies offers unique features to their communities and serves a variety of purposes in the crypto ecosystem.

One of such is the decentralised finance (DeFi) sector. DeFi uses blockchain technology to deliver financial services without the use of middlemen. Long and out-of-date centralised procedures and systems are all eliminated through the employment of autonomous smart contracts that take the place of third parties.

DeFi tokens enable numerous financial services, such as loans, savings, insurance, and more. A newcomer Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) is joining the ranks of Uniswap (UNI) and Aave (AAVE) to provide the best DeFi solutions to the crypto community.

Uniswap (UNI): A leading Decentralised Crypto Exchange (DEX)

On the Ethereum (ETH)blockchain, Uniswap (UNI) is the largest decentralised crypto exchange (DEX). The UNI is the organisation's native governance token. The UNI token leverages smart contracts to facilitate the trading of ERC-20 tokens, operating as an automated market maker, differently well-established centralised crypto exchanges.

Uniswap (UNI) was one of the first DEXs to develop an automated liquidity mechanism to help execute trades. Because the platform contains non-custody assets, it is simple for investors to trade without authorization. Although affected by the dip, there are speculations that the price of Uniswap (UNI) will take an upward trajectory.

Aave (AAVE) - and exceptional lending platform

Aave (AAVE) is a DeFi protocol that offers loans through a mechanism that, in practically every manner, is the polar opposite of going to a bank. Aave (AAVE) is a "trustless" network that executes loans using smart contracts, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

Aave's (AAVE) loans are processed in cryptocurrency rather than dollars (or another fiat currency). In the DeFi system, there are no commonly accepted credit checks or ratings, thus, users must submit collateral to acquire a loan on Aave (AAVE).

Aave (AAVE) uses liquidity pools to secure loans where a traditional bank would use physical collateral. Users deposit crypto assets they're ready to lend into a single pool here, a practice known as yield farming. Borrowers can then take out a loan using these pools.

Borrowers pay interest on money they borrow, while lenders get interest on the money they lend, thus generating a passive income. These features have attracted many investors to the Aave (AAVE) protocol, increasing its value.

The Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) Ecosystem

Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) is a decentralised asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. The technology behind Sanzooz Finance (SZFT), which allows users to produce, trade, and sell artificial assets via smart contracts, has been meticulously designed, taking into account where current DeFi systems fall short and making modifications to avoid these problems.

Through research and extensive study, Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) has identified issues and risks relating to decentralised platforms and exchanges. With this knowledge, Sanzooz Finance (SZFT) has created a risk-free protocol that allows assets to be minted through SZFT tokens, producing collateral while also giving users a stake in their platform and providing a diverse range of benefits such as exchange incentives. With its presale underway, this is the best time to invest in this token.

