Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget celebrates her birthday on May 29. The TV beauty who also marked her web debut with ALT Balaji and ZEE5 show, Code M continues to woo fans with her acting capabilities and also her sartorial choices. A diva herself, Jennifer doesn't put in too much effort and slaying comes naturally to her. Her Instagram is a sheer delight for all her fans and they continue to root for their favourite actress. From photoshoot pictures to promotional appearances, Winget's IG account is loaded with all the good pictures that will win you over instantly. Jennifer Winget's Throwback Monochrome Photoshoot Showcases Her Quarantine Moods And It's Sexy AF (View Pics).

Right from going all traditional in a saree to picking a bold, printed pantsuit in blue, Jennifer's fashion choices vary with her mood and the only thing that's constant in them is their chic factor. With her short, bob tresses, she continues to nail all the different designs and each time she steps out of her apartment, we know we're in for a treat. A fashionista in the truest sense, Jennifer has a strong personal sense of style. She comes, she walks and she slays at any red carpet event while also dropping some major style bombs on us. From Hina Khan To Jennifer Winget: 5 Good Girls Who Went Bad On Indian Television!

To celebrate her 37th birthday this year here's taking a quick look at some of her best fashion avatars from the recent past.

Adorable in Ethnic

Loving the Shade

Her Take on LBD!

All Dolled Up!

Cool Colour, Chic Design

Tangerine Vibe!

Did Anyone Say Indo-western?

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Winget

