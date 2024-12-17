PRNewswire

Plantation (Florida) [US], December 17: Everise, a global healthcare customer experience leader, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of customer experience management company Continuum Global Solutions' (CGS) healthcare and utilities verticals from Skyview Capital. This milestone represents a significant expansion of Everise's expertise and global footprint, cementing its leadership in delivering complex customer service across industries.

* The acquisition strengthens Everise's position as a leading end-to-end healthcare experience provider

Everise will grow its customer experience footprint in complex essential services such as healthcare, insurance, and utilities, enabling the company to serve an even broader array of clients with advanced solutions, including specialty clinics and retail pharmacy services. This positions Everise to address complex needs across the evolving healthcare industry spectrum. This acquisition also marks the company's first foray into the utilities sector, broadening its service portfolio.

The acquisition enhances Everise's global scale and expertise, bringing over 8,000 CGS customer experience professionals located in the US, Colombia, and the Philippines into Everise's fold, and growing Everise's global talent force to over 28,000.

"As essential services industries evolve, delivering exceptional customer experiences requires innovation, scale, and a people-first approach. Our acquisition of CGS' healthcare and utilities verticals marks a transformative chapter in Everise's growth trajectory. We are strengthening our ability to address the intricate needs of customers in industries critical to everyday lives, while charting new paths to elevating client and customer experiences," shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.

The acquisition follows Everise's consistent growth trajectory since its inception in 2016, and aligns with the company's long-term vision of leveraging technology and human expertise to transform customer experiences. Going forward, the company seeks to continue redefining the healthcare outsourcing landscape with its commitment to combining AI, analytics and automation with a people-centric approach to elevate service standards.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. Backed by Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, the company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world's leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With 28,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world's best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

About Continuum Global Solutions

Since 2019, Continuum Global Solutions has established itself as an end-to-end customer management and business process services partner with a strong US base and global offshore presence, with 25 sites in 13 countries. Known for harnessing the power of technology enabled solutions, Continuum Global Solutions has built a reputation in the industry as a trusted partner for some of the largest organizations in the market. Continuum Global Solutions is a Skyview Capital portfolio company.

