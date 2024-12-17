In astrology, Mars is a powerful planet that represents energy, ambition, and action. It is often seen as aggressive, and it influences our determination and courage. Known as Mangala or Kuja, Mars symbolises our inner warrior and pushes us to overcome obstacles in life and pursue our goals with passion. It inspires us to show courage, determination, and strength and encourages us to fight for what we believe in. Hence, according to astrology, Mars is a planet that helps us express ourselves and overcome life’s challenges. That being said, 20025 is the Year of Mars. So, what does this mean for you? Here’s how the influence of the red planet can help you manifest your goals in the New Year. Jupiter and Saturn Transits 2025 Dates and Meaning: How Shani and Guru Gochar Shape Your Life’s Journey?

2025 Is the Year of Mars: What Does It Mean for You?

In 2025, Mars, the planet of energy and action, will play a big role all year. It will push you to take risks, stand up for yourself, and follow your passions. As 2025 is the Year of Mars, it will be a year of self-discovery, as people and groups will realise their actual potential, purpose, and values in life. This year will also be great for personal growth, as the planet will encourage you to take control, speak up, and be more confident. In addition, Mars will also boost spiritual growth, intuition, and creativity, helping you connect with your inner self. It will not only inspire new beginnings in your personal life but in your social life as well. Mars will encourage you to let go of your old and outdated habits and start anew.

How Can Mars Help Manifest in New Year?

• To manifest your desires in 2025, focus on your goals and what you really want to achieve, keeping your interests and objectives clear in your mind. Be very specific about your intentions.

• Take some time to understand yourself better, including what triggers you, your strengths and weaknesses.

• Mars will push you to take risks head-on, so be ready to seize all the opportunities that come your way. But to move forward, you will have to develop resilience and courage.

• Prioritise creativity, intuition, and spiritual growth. Engage in activities through which you can communicate, not just with the world but with your inner self as well. Mercury Retrograde 2025 Dates: What Happens When Mercury Is in Retrograde? How Does It Affect Your Zodiac Sign? Key Details Explained.

Get ready for all the opportunities Mars will bring in 2025. Take control of your life, be brave, and go for it! By doing so, the red planet will be able to guide you in manifesting your goals in 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2024 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).