A 32-year-old woman working as a food delivery agent in Kolathur was sexually harassed by two men after a 4 AM biryani order was placed by one of them, identified as Manukrishna, a 28-year-old software engineer. When the woman called to confirm the delivery location, Manukrishna made lewd comments. Concerned for her safety, she decided to take her husband along with her on the delivery.

As she went up to deliver the order, Manukrishna and his friend Vishnu, a 26-year-old photographer, harassed her. Her husband, waiting outside the building, was immediately informed of the incident. The couple then approached the Rajamangalam police to file a complaint. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

The police acted swiftly, arresting both men, who had used their mobile phone to place the order. The phone was seized as evidence. After being presented before a magistrate’s court, both Manukrishna and Vishnu were remanded in judicial custody.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

