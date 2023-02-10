New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/India PR Distribution): A first-of-its-kind Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 1st February 2023, between Evolve Brands (www.evolvebrands.com), a leading loyalty-tech enterprise, and Xuriti (www.xuriti.com), a Bengaluru-based fintech start-up offering a non-recourse Credit platform for anchor-led retailer credit.

The strategic partnership will jointly explore and leverage opportunities to enhance the business loyalty & retailer credit ecosystem in India and the collaboration will enable technology integration and knowledge sharing amongst them to offer a robust never-before loyalty + credit product to businesses in India.

Business Loyalty is an immensely challenging aspect for every business globally and requires a tailored and expert approach by marketers to make it successful. It is increasingly becoming critical amidst cut-throat competition that businesses have to face for securing mind-share of the B2B customers. Likewise, Retailer credit is a critical aspect of every sales transaction and often becomes a roadblock in augmenting growth charter for every business that has to increasingly spend more time in credit collections.

"We are thrilled to enter into this MOU with Xuriti. This partnership is an important step towards our goal of evolving and expanding our presence in the B2B market and delivering even greater value to Brands beyond our existing loyalty-tech platform and delivering promise of growth and continued excellence in maximizing our customer engagement offering" said Harish Motwani, Co-Founder & CEO of Evolve Brands.

"By offering credit as a reward, brands can show their appreciation for their customers and foster a sense of community and loyalty. In addition, it can help drive sales, increase customer satisfaction, and improve brand reputation. We are super stoked to partner with Evolve Brands to offer our clients, particularly in the Building materials industry, a unique credit-led loyalty program that would redefine the last mile sales engagement unleashing multiplied growth opportunities said Venkatesh Chari, Co-Founder & CEO at Xuriti.

Evolve Brands is a leading Indian loyalty-tech company headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, and has collaborated with over 100 leading Indian and Global brands for their diverse range of B2B Channel engagement and Influencer loyalty initiatives for over 2 decades. The company is an important building block in the sophisticated manner which Brands utilize to reach out and engage with their direct and indirect customers and strengthens the relationship with a blend of tech-oriented and offline engagements. The company enjoys years of association with brands across Building materials, Automobiles, IT, and Consumer durables.

Xuriti is an Anchor-led Credit Platform for retailers and channel partners. By eliminating the hassle of credit management, Xuriti helps brands to maximise depth and breadth in their retail distribution and thereby improving sales by atleast 20-30 per cent. Xuriti has partnered with leading Banks and NBFCs on its technology platform to enable seamless credit and user experience for retailers.

