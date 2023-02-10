Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his record-setting spy action thriller Pathaan, recently featured in a video with Deepika Padukone and the Internet is going gaga over his timepiece. In the video, which Deepika shot prior to the Pathaan media interaction, SRK can be seen doing the skincare routine with Deepika but what has caught the audience's attention is the watch that SRK is wearing in the video. Shah Rukh Khan Feels ‘Freshy, Freshy’ by Following Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Routine (Watch Video).

Netizens point out that watch is from Audemars Piguet. It is their Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore. SRK is known to be a horophile and his love for watches is unparalleled. Earlier, during a show, SRK's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star Anushka Sharma had spoken about SRK's love for timepieces. She had mentioned that she would like to steal the superstar's watch collection. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Doing Skincare Routine Together in This Insta Video Is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today!

SRK Spotted Wearing Rs4.9 Crore Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's most prized possession remains his sea-facing home Mannat. It is worth a massive Rs 200 crore. He also has a luxurious home in Delhi. Shah Rukh also has a BMW 6 series, a BMW 7 series, an Audi and other cars.

