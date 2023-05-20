Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Were you aware that 9 out of 10 kids express a desire to engage in more playtime with their parents? Furthermore, it is widely recognized that play unlocks vital skills in children. Taking this thought forward, The LEGO® Group has announced LEGO® PLAYground, which will allow both kids and parents to indulge in the joy of building, creating, and exploring with LEGO® Bricks. Mark the date on your calendar - 3:30 PM and 9:30 PM every day between 19th May to 4th June, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel.

At the LEGO® Playground, the LEGO® Group revealed the 'Small Hands Big Dreams' campaign, which highlights the significance of play. Targeted at parents, this campaign recognizes the importance of play in helping children adapt and navigate through the complexities of the world. It emphasizes that the sooner we assist our children in preparing for the future, the better. The LEGO® Group aims to assist parents in understanding the need for playful parenting and cultivating flexible skills that are essential for a future that will be distinct from the present. Recognizing the significance of play, the LEGO® Group has also put up a 'Play Pledge Wall' at the Playground. This interactive wall invites visitors to inscribe their heartfelt play pledges, reinforcing their commitment to prioritize play.

That's not all! The playground witnessed the exclusive unveiling of international bestsellers like LEGO® A-Frame Cabin, LEGO® Loop Coaster, LEGO® Lion Knights' Castle, LEGO® Chevrolet Camaro, LEGO® Hokusai - The Great Wave, LEGO® Motorized Lighthouse, LEGO® 2022 Ford GT, LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet amongst others. Apart from introducing the bestsellers, the LEGO® Playground also brings an array of captivating building activities that are designed to enhance children's creativity and imagination.

Kids can explore four distinct zones - 'Playrooms' where they can build whatever their hearts desire. These playrooms include Science & Adventure, Fantasy & Superheroes, Supercars & Vehicles, and Community, DIY, and Roleplay. The Playground offers a lot more! There are masterclasses that are designed to provide kids with a deeper understanding of building techniques and challenges that will encourage them to use their problem-solving skills to create unique creations. Kids will also get to see fun videos around Building and exciting LEGO® themes.

Through play, children develop flexible skills that empower them to face the future with confidence. Play not only promotes learning but also cultivates creativity, imagination, resilience, and overall happiness.

Don't forget to visit Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel to witness the LEGO® Playground!

The LEGO®Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO®System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO®bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO®Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO®Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.LEGO.com.

The LEGO®Foundation aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow; a mission that it shares with the LEGO®Group. The LEGO®Foundation is dedicated to building a future where learning through play empowers children to become creative, engaged, lifelong learners. Its work is about re-defining play and re-imagining learning. In collaboration with thought leaders, influencers, educators, and parents the LEGO®Foundation aims to equip, inspire and activate champions for learning through play.

Learn more on www.LEGOfoundation.com.

THE LEGO®MOVIE TM & (c) The LEGO®Group & Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. LEGO, the LEGO®logo, the Minifigure, DUPLO and MINDSTORMS, are trademarks of the LEGO®Group. (c)2022 the LEGO®Group.

