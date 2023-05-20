New Delhi, May 20: A portion of a road caved in near the metro construction site in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Saturday morning, an official said.

The video and photos of the caved in road were doing rounds on social media. Delhi: Portion of Road Caves in Near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road, Traffic Advisory Issued (See Pic).

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area and no one is allowed to enter that portion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that deep excavation work of metro has been going on at this site. Bengaluru: Portion of Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road Caved In 2 Days After Asphalting (See Pics).

"No one was injured in the incident," said the DCP.

