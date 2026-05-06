Business News | Experion Developers Surpasses Rs. 4,000 Crore in FY2025-26

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 6: Experion Developers has crossed Rs. 4,000 crore in revenue for FY 2025-26, marking a defining milestone in its growth trajectory and reinforcing its position as a leading player in India's evolving luxury real estate market.

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The milestone reflects the emergence of a developer steadily reshaping the contours of luxury housing through a disciplined, design-led, and institutionally anchored approach to development. At a time when real estate growth is often associated with aggressive expansion, Experion has quietly almost doubled its revenue from Rs. 2,200 crore in the previous financial year through calibrated market selection, strong demand absorption, and a clear focus on the luxury segment.

B.K. Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers said, "Crossing Rs. 4,000 crore in revenue is a significant step for us and reflects the steady momentum we've built over the past years. It comes from a clear focus on tapping the right markets, strong execution, and staying fundamental in how we grow. We will continue to strengthen this momentum and drive stable, long-term revenue growth."

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Flagship Projects Shaping Luxury

Experion Windchants, one of the landmark communities located on Dwarka Expressway, gained international recognition when its signature Skywalk was featured by National Geographic, highlighting its distinctive design. Continuing this legacy, One42 Golf Course Road has emerged as a benchmark in ultra-luxury living, with recent transactions exceeding Rs. 1 lakh per sq ft. The project reflects an elevated, design-led philosophy centred on exclusivity, spacious living, and low-density residences for UHNI buyers.

Saatori, Experion's second project in Noida after the success of Experion Elements, recorded approximately Rs. 1,800 crore in sales at launch, with more than 400 units sold. The response underlined the strength of demand for premium housing in Noida and demonstrated Experion's ability to extend its success beyond Gurugram.

Product-Centric Growth Anchored in Design and Wellness

At the core of Experion's growth is a design-first philosophy that integrates international architectural expertise with a deep understanding of Indian urban living. The company has partnered with leading global design firms, including Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), SCDA Architects, DPA Architects, and DSP Design, embedding global standards in master planning, spatial design, and overall product experience.

Experion Developers was the first real estate developer in India to receive WELL Precertification for residential projects, recognising homes designed for healthier living through cleaner air and water, better ventilation, more daylight, and enhanced liveability.

Institutional Backing and Governance Framework

Experion is backed by AT Capital Group, a Singapore-headquartered global investment platform with deep expertise across international real estate, renewable energy, private and public markets. With investments and presence across India, Europe, and the Middle East, AT Capital brings a long-term institutional perspective, strong governance, and disciplined capital backing.

About Experion Developers

Experion Developers is a luxury real estate company in India and a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore. Backed by FDI, the company is committed to delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. It is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group with interests across real estate, renewable energy, structured credit, and public markets in India, the GCC and Europe.

In India, the group also operates Juniper Green Energy, a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) delivering clean and sustainable energy solutions.

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